Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Rob Dyrdek hosting Ridiculousness, wearing a red and white hat and black sweater Celebrities The Net Worth Of Rob Dyrdek And Every ‘Ridiculousness’ Cast Member

The net worth of the Ridiculousness cast is certainly massive. Here's Rob Dyrdek, Chanel West Coast, And Steelo Brim's Net Worth In 2021.

 by Tyler Klingelhoefer
Prince Harry looking down in a blue shirt Royals Prince Harry ‘Rushed To Psych Ward’ After Crisis?

Prince Harry was reportedly sent to a psych ward in the midst of a mental breakdown, according to one tabloid. A lot has changed for the former royal, so Gossip Cop is taking a look back on this PTSD-based story to see if we missed anything. The Institutionalized Prince Harry According to The Globe twelve […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Courteney Cox in a red dress with Johnny McDaid Celebrities Johnny McDaid, Courteney Cox Ready To Get Married In Civil Ceremony?

Courteney Cox may have had a lovely reunion with her Friends cast members, but did she also have a holy union with fiance Johnny McDaid? Almost a year ago, one tabloid claimed that the actress and musician were “rushing” down the aisle in response to the lockdown. How true is this rumor? Gossip Cop investigates.  […]

 by Cortland Ann
Zayn Malik in a black tee with Gigi Hadid in a white dress Celebrities Report: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Finally Getting Married

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik tying the knot? That was what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking up on the rumor. Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Planning ‘Wedding & A Baby’? Last year, OK! reported that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were planning to tie the knot after […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Royals

Prince Harry ‘Rushed To Psych Ward’ After Crisis?

M
Matthew Radulski
8:00 am, May 21, 2021
Prince Harry looking down in a blue shirt
(ACHPF/Shutterstock.com)

Prince Harry was reportedly sent to a psych ward in the midst of a mental breakdown, according to one tabloid. A lot has changed for the former royal, so Gossip Cop is taking a look back on this PTSD-based story to see if we missed anything.

The Institutionalized Prince Harry

According to The Globe twelve months ago, Prince Harry’s PTSD from the death of his mother was driving him into the psych ward. The trauma was reportedly made worse by his military service and the difficult split from the royal family. A source said, “Meghan forced him to ditch his family, friends, and country to chase her Hollywood dream — but it’s turned into his worst nightmare.”

This was an absolutely wretched claim that blamed decades of trauma onto Markle for no reason other than to sell papers. This so-called source went on to say, “The only people they see are the A-listers his controlling wife is courting to jumpstart her career and make her a superstar.”

Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out that it was just another story disparaging Meghan Markle without any proof behind it. A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that there was no truth to the story. Prince Harry has many friends in California, like the Clooneys, that he knew before Markle, so this was completely false.

What’s Happening Now?

Obviously, this story was false. Any story that tries to blame the trauma of fighting in a warzone on Markle is just impossible to believe. Mental health is not something to be trivialized.

Prince Harry knows this. He and Markle left the royal family partially because the palace wouldn’t help her when she was struggling with thoughts of suicide. The couple and Oprah Winfrey have a new series on Apple TV+ all about mental health. The Globe should make a point of watching it.

Other Trashy Stories

Even among tabloids, this rag has a wretched reputation when it comes to stories about Prince Harry and Markle. It accused Markle of staging a miscarriage. It accused Prince Harry of being brainwashed by his wife and claimed the two were begging the queen to take them back before departing for the United States.

None of these stories were true in the slightest. This is a reprehensible outlet that lacks basic human decency. The death of Princess Diana and a decade in the military is not something to be thrown around just to make a bogus story sound plausible. This mental institution trip never happened, and you should never trust this tabloid when it comes to royal stories.

More News From Gossip Cop

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

Queen Elizabeth Naming Prince William, Kate Middleton The New Prince And Princess Of Wales?

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Report: Ben Affleck Proposed To Jennifer Lopez On Montana Trip 

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.