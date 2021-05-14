Prince Harry Reveals When He Realized He Wanted To Quit Royal Life

Prince Harry recently stopped by Dax Shepard’s podcast and revealed that he’d begun doubting his role in the British royal family years before he met his wife Meghan Markle. Though Markle is often blamed for Prince Harry’s decision to step back as a working member of the royal family, he admitted that he’d realized, “I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here,” about a decade before he married his American wife.

Prince Harry Discusses Realities Of Royal Life

A new episode of Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard features a candid interview with Prince Harry. After teasing the Duke of Sussex about his nude Vegas photos, Shepard said he imagined royal life to be something like Jim Carrey’s character in The Truman Show, a movie about a man who was raised to unknowingly participate in a reality show, experienced. Prince Harry agreed, adding, “It’s a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo.”

“The biggest issue for me was that being born into it,” he continued, “you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the U.K. media are, they feel an ownership over you.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been fighting back against the press especially aggressively since stepping back from their royal duties.

Markle recently scored a major victory in court against a paparazzi agency after it took and published pictures of the duchess and her son, Archie, out on a walk. Though Markle has often been blamed for turning Prince Harry away from the royal family, he insisted on the podcast that he’d been rethinking his position in The Firm long before he’d even met her.

“In my early twenties, I had the case of ‘I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again?’” he reflected. “Because I know, I’ve seen behind the curtain. I’ve seen how this operation runs and how it works. You don’t want to be a part of it.”

How Meghan Markle’s Push For Therapy Changed Everything

Once he began doing therapy, something which Markle encouraged him to try, he said, “suddenly the bubble was burst.” Going to therapy changed his perception of his situation, which enabled him to make the hard decisions he made for the betterment of his family. It certainly wasn’t a popular decision for Prince Harry and his family to move from the U.K. to California, especially in the tabloids. But from what he’s said about how he was feeling in the years leading up to his “Megxit,” it sounds like this was the best choice he could have made for himself.

