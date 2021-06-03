Gossip Cop

 by Dana Hopkins
 by Matthew Radulski
 by Brianna Morton
 by Cortland Ann
Royals

Prince Harry Returns To London To Get Revenge?

M
Matthew Radulski
6:00 am, June 3, 2021
Prince Harry calls out to someone in the crowd while visiting New Zealand
(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Is Prince Harry exacting his revenge? One cover story says he’s returned to London with a vengeance to get justice for Princess Diana. Gossip Cop investigates.

(Woman’s Day)

‘I Want Justice For Mom’

According to Woman’s Day, Prince Harry is returning to London so he can exact revenge on BBC journalist Martin Bashir. Princess Diana conducted a tell-all interview with Bashir in 1995 which has come under renewed scrutiny. A source says “Harry obviously had deep suspicions about that interview, but to have it spelled out in black and white that a journalist had conned his mom into revealing her most private thoughts was incredibly triggering for him.”

Not even Meghan Markle can dissuade Prince Harry from his path of revenge. Prince Harry plans to leave for London imminently, with Markle’s blessing, so he can pursue legal action against Bashir and, a source says, “whoever else has blood on their hands at the BBC.”

The side effect of this grudge is that Prince Harry and Prince William are back on the same page. Prince William is pursuing a report on Bashir that will get justice for Princess Diana. The story concludes with a source saying “they are united in fury over this. Ironically, such a toxic situation could be what heals their own damaged relationship.”

Bait And Switch

At its core, this is just a blatant bait and switch. The cover of the magazine has Prince Harry beside the inflammatory words “Harry’s revenge!” You would naturally think this would have something to do with his family or something, but no. The tabloid deliberately keeps it vague so curious readers can be dupped.

Prince Harry’s Not Flying

Why would Prince Harry need to fly to England in the first place? Markle has famously carried out her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday from across the pond, so there’s no reason for Prince Harry to leave behind his pregnant wife just to file some paperwork.

Prince Harry recently released a statement regarding Bashir’s ‘deceitful’ tactics. He said “To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today.”

Prince Harry did say “Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed,” but the tabloid conveniently ignores the whole first part. He’s critiquing the media and power structure that allowed this to happen, not Bashir specifically. These are not the words of someone who’s about to drop everything and launch a full-scale lawsuit, so the story is misleading and false.

Other Tall Tales

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day has claimed Prince Harry and Prince William have reconciled. Back in February, it ran a cover story about Prince Harry begging for forgiveness over Markle’s behavior. That never happened, and Prince William did not fly to America so he could confront his brother either.

Gossip Cop debunked another of its cover stories about Prince Harry and Markle being “broke and desperate,” which was ludicrous. The couple has inked numerous high-profile media deals, so money is not an issue. This tabloid continues to demonstrate a total lack of insight into the royal family’s lives.

