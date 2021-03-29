Prince Harry Renounces His Father, Meghan Markle A ‘Bipolar Narcissist,’ And More Of This Week’s Royal Gossip

Meghan Markle A ‘Bipolar Narcissist?’

The National Enquirer claims this week that it got its hands on a dossier that exposed Meghan Markle as a pathological liar and bipolar narcissist with histrionic personality disorder.” The report’s sources also hinted that the Duchess of Sussex used threats of suicide to get her way. Read the report here for more details.

(Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Prince Harry Claims Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

A report out of this week’s issue of Woman’s Day insists that the rift between Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles has only grown worse, with the younger man declaring that the Duke of Cornwall isn’t his father. Check out the full report here.

(Getty Images)

Prince Charles Marriage To Camilla Parker Bowles On The Rocks After Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Interview?

In this week’s issue of OK!, a source tells the tabloid that Prince Charles’ marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles was in trouble thanks to the revelations his son, Prince Harry, made in his exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Bowles allegedly finds her husband’s “cranky” nature annoying while he is irritated over her controlling ways and need for the “limelight.” Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and our ruling can be found here.

(Getty Images)

Another report out of OK! this week claims Princess Beatrice plans to follow her cousin Prince Harry’s footsteps. Not with a tell-all interview, a source explains, but with a move across the pond to the United States. Unlike her royal cousin, however, Princess Beatrice and her new husband reportedly wanted to settle on the East Coast. Gossip Cop looked into the report and came to our own conclusion on the matter.

(Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Forced Into Hiding After Oprah Winfrey Interview?

New Idea reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were “forced into hiding” after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The tabloid claims the two hadn’t expected the level of backlash aimed at them and were hiding out until the negative press passed them by. Gossip Cop investigated the story from every angle, which can be read in full here.