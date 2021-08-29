Prince Harry Producing $25M Princess Diana Documentary About Her Murder?

During the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana‘s death, one tabloid claimed Prince Harry was going to use it to release a documentary as an act of revenge. The outlet reported that Prince Harry believed his mother was murdered and was willing to expose secrets to set the record straight. It’s been a year since this story was released. Gossip Cop is looking back to see if this narrative has any truth today.

Prince Harry Producing Multi-Million Dollar Documentary?

Star claimed that the duke of Sussex teamed up with unidentified Hollywood executives to produce a documentary on his mother’s death. Apparently, Prince Harry was going to cash in on quite the payday from the film. The tabloid reported that Prince Harry would receive millions for producing the documentary.

But a hefty payday wasn’t the only reason Prince Harry had to expose insider information on Princess Diana’s death. The magazine also said a documentary would be “a great opportunity for Harry to control the narrative.” The same source tattled that Prince Harry still held “a grudge against the Queen and Charles for not doing enough.”

Did Prince Harry Produce The Documentary Because He Was Desperate For Cash?

The same tabloid also claimed another reason Prince Harry would produce the documentary was to come into some much needed cash. After a rather expensive real estate purchase, the magazine used that as evidence that the duke was looking for ways to earn extra money.

Does Prince Harry Believe His Mother Was Murdered?

Star attempted to create a narrative where Prince Harry is out for revenge and will throw the rest of the royal family under the bus to do so. Gossip Cop didn’t find the story true a year ago, and we still don’t today. Prince Harry is primarily focused on honoring his mother, not turning the attention on himself. This is apparent by the recent Princess Diana statue that Prince Harry and Prince William unveiled last month.

Although Prince Harry does have a deal with Netflix, there haven’t been any productions about the royal family. And there doesn’t appear to be any productions in the works like the tabloids claim.

In a documentary about Prince Harry’s trip to Africa, he described his grief on losing his mother as “a wound that festers.” Using Prince Harry’s grief to run a cover story is not only disrespectful but is also invasive because of how personal the matter is. The tabloids try to create a picture of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as people who are bitter and out for revenge, which simply isn’t true.