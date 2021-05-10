Prince Harry, Prince William’s Conflict Worsening Over Upcoming Princess Diana Ceremony?

The conflict between Prince William and Prince Harry seems to have taken a complicated twist. A source says that there are fears that the gap between the two may widen as plans move forward for a tribute to their mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry, Prince William Sending A Sign

According to the infamous Sun, the upcoming ceremony to present a statue of the late Princess Diana will likely reveal how broken the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry.

“The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses,” the source explains, arguing that the choice can only be a negative for the future of the relationship. “You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech but that’s not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own. It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won’t present a united front.”

Wait, so it’s not their separate speeches that will shake the nation’s faith in the royal family, but it’s the possibility of their body language sending the message of disharmony? There’s something outright insidious with the claim given that the only way the general public hears about body language messages is through tabloids and the royal gossip pages — not in anywhere with any interest in the truth. Should they just stand at the podium together and read every other line? Or does it make more sense that the two individuals want to share their own personal tributes to their mother?

What’s Ahead For Prince William And Prince Harry?

The fact of the matter is that body language analysis is far closer to a pseudoscience for confirming prejudices than anything legitimately insightful. This sort of negative reporting about the brother’s relationship is what becomes the prejudices for body language “experts” to confirm in tabloid speculation. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy where royal media will predict that body language will be negative and then immediately report on how terrible the body language was immediately afterwards regardless of the other content of the event. Fortunately, the source eases up on Prince Harry and Prince William a little.

“They will both move heaven and earth to be there,” the inside says. “They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them. There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now.”

The future of the brothers’ relationship remains to be seen, and with full acknowledgement of how faulty the premise of the ominous Sun is, all we can do is wait and see how the ceremony goes. The two princes will stand together at the ceremony on July 1, so we’ll see what the two men have to say then.

