Prince Harry, Prince William To Be Separated At Prince Philip’s Funeral, Here’s What The Palace Said About It

As rumors of Prince Harry and Prince William’s strained relationship continue to swirl, Buckingham Palace released details about Prince Philip’s funeral that have left brows raised. Though both brothers will be walking behind their grandfather’s coffin in the funeral procession, they will not be doing so side-by-side as they have in the past.

Prince Harry, Prince William To Walk Separately

In a broad outline for Prince Philip’s funeral services, the palace revealed that Prince Harry and Prince William will not be directly next to each other as they walk behind their grandfather’s casket. Rather, their cousin, Peter Phillips, will stand between them. This comes as quite a change since the brothers have typically marched side-by-side in the past.

(Getty Images)

Over the last few years, rumors about the bad blood between brothers have only grown louder. After Prince Harry essentially confirmed the rumors, describing their current relationship as “space” in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, the relationship has reportedly not improved much.

The two princes have spoken since the bombshell interview aired, the conversation wasn’t “productive,” though Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were reportedly happy to have at least begun a dialogue with the royal family they left behind. Because of all this familial tension, some have wondered whether arrangements had been made behind the scenes to keep the brothers apart in order to minimize any awkwardness.

A palace spokesperson, who requested to remain anonymous in line with palace policy, refused to dignify that when questioned by the AP, “We’re not going to be drawn into those perceptions of drama or anything like that.” The source continued, “This is a funeral and the arrangements have been agreed and they represent Her Majesty’s wishes.” Indeed, it looks like the palace is doing its best to make sure the royal family appears united.

To that end, it’s been announced that the royal family will wear civilian clothes to the funeral. Prince Harry has been stripped of his honorary military titles as part of his deal with the family when he and Markle stepped down, and since he is not allowed by protocol to wear his military uniform as a veteran, he would not be able to salute his grandfather. This new change would prevent any awkwardness at a funeral meant to honor a man dear to the hearts of everyone attending.

