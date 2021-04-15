Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Split image of Ken Jennings on the left in a grey suit, and Katie Couric on the right in a black dress. Celebrities From Ken Jennings To Aaron Rodgers: Ranking The Best Temporary ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts

The search for Jeopardy!'s new host is in full swing, and we rank the best guest hosts to try to fill Alex Trebek's shoes.

 by Deb Taylor
Liam and Chris Hemsworth in suits Celebrities Report: Chris Hemsworth Feuding With Liam Hemsworth

Are Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth fighting? One outlet says Liam is fuming after being snubbed an invitation to a rugby match. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Hemsworth Brothers At War’ According to Woman’s Day, Chris and Liam Hemsworth are fighting after Chris went to a rugby match without him. With Thor: Love And Thunder filming in […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry, right, stand together at the centenary service to commemorate the battle of Vimy Ridge News Prince Harry, Prince William To Be Separated At Prince Philip’s Funeral, Here’s What The Palace Said About It

As rumors of Prince Harry and Prince William’s strained relationship continue to swirl, Buckingham Palace released details about Prince Philip’s funeral that have left brows raised. Though both brothers will be walking behind their grandfather’s coffin in the funeral procession, they will not be doing so side-by-side as they have in the past.  Prince Harry, […]

 by Brianna Morton
The entrance to Disney World in Orlando, Florida News Disney Parks Just Made This Major Change

In an effort to create a more “inclusive” workplace, Disney theme parks have released a new set of rules for its cast members to follow. These new rules will allow for more flexibility when it comes to “gender-inclusive hairstyles” and also permits visible, but appropriate, tattoos to be displayed. This set of changes has been […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Prince Harry, Prince William To Be Separated At Prince Philip’s Funeral, Here’s What The Palace Said About It

B
Brianna Morton
4:41 pm, April 15, 2021
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry, right, stand together at the centenary service to commemorate the battle of Vimy Ridge
(Getty Images)

As rumors of Prince Harry and Prince William’s strained relationship continue to swirl, Buckingham Palace released details about Prince Philip’s funeral that have left brows raised. Though both brothers will be walking behind their grandfather’s coffin in the funeral procession, they will not be doing so side-by-side as they have in the past. 

Prince Harry, Prince William To Walk Separately

In a broad outline for Prince Philip’s funeral services, the palace revealed that Prince Harry and Prince William will not be directly next to each other as they walk behind their grandfather’s casket. Rather, their cousin, Peter Phillips, will stand between them. This comes as quite a change since the brothers have typically marched side-by-side in the past.

Prince William and Prince Harry march side by side behind their father and grandfather during the Queen Mother's funeral
(Getty Images)

Over the last few years, rumors about the bad blood between brothers have only grown louder. After Prince Harry essentially confirmed the rumors, describing their current relationship as “space” in his interview with Oprah Winfrey, the relationship has reportedly not improved much

The two princes have spoken since the bombshell interview aired, the conversation wasn’t “productive,” though Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were reportedly happy to have at least begun a dialogue with the royal family they left behind. Because of all this familial tension, some have wondered whether arrangements had been made behind the scenes to keep the brothers apart in order to minimize any awkwardness.

A palace spokesperson, who requested to remain anonymous in line with palace policy, refused to dignify that when questioned by the AP, “We’re not going to be drawn into those perceptions of drama or anything like that.” The source continued, “This is a funeral and the arrangements have been agreed and they represent Her Majesty’s wishes.” Indeed, it looks like the palace is doing its best to make sure the royal family appears united. 

To that end, it’s been announced that the royal family will wear civilian clothes to the funeral. Prince Harry has been stripped of his honorary military titles as part of his deal with the family when he and Markle stepped down, and since he is not allowed by protocol to wear his military uniform as a veteran, he would not be able to salute his grandfather. This new change would prevent any awkwardness at a funeral meant to honor a man dear to the hearts of everyone attending.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

Why Prince Harry Won’t Salute At Prince Philip’s Funeral

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021 

Katie Holmes Planning Wedding At Historic New York Church?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.