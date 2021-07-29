Prince Harry, Prince William ‘More Estranged Than Ever’ After ‘Icy’ Princess Diana Tribute?

Did Prince Harry and Prince William have a “frosty reunion” amid the tribute to their mother, Princess Diana? That’s what one tabloid would have readers believe. Gossip Cop is taking a look at the rumor.

Prince Harry And Prince William ‘Still At Odds’ After Princess Diana Tribute?

This week, OK! reports brothers Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is worse than ever following the tribute to their mother, Princess Diana. According to the report, their loved ones are worried that Harry and William “will never be close again.” An insider weighs in on the matter, telling the tabloid, “Judging from their stone faces and body language, it’s obvious they’re more estranged than ever.” The outlet notes that William is “still reeling” from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s “explosive” claims against the royal family. The magazine even claims Charles refused to see his younger son while he was in the UK.

The source goes on, “Let’s just say The Firm didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet for Harry,” adding that Harry was “quite upset with the way everything went down, especially with William. They both feel they deserve an apology, but neither of them is prepared to back down.” Finally, another source concludes, “It seems more and more likely that this royal rift will never heal.” Throughout the report, the tabloid maintains that photos snapped of Harry and William during the event only prove that their relationship is more strained than ever.

Prince Harry And Prince William ‘Drifting Apart’?

So, is it true Harry and William weren’t able to set their differences aside while they celebrated the memory of their late mother? That doesn’t seem to be the case. While the outlet drones on about how the brothers’ body language indicated that things were tense, there are other photos the tabloid doesn’t mention that suggest the complete opposite. In fact, there are images showing them smiling as they spoke to one another.

While it’s clear the brothers aren’t as close as they once were, neither of them have ever publicly spoken ill of one another. Furthermore, the unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial was planned and coordinated by both Harry and William.

While no one but Harry and William can truly speak to the state of their relationship, it’s incredibly misleading to suggest they’re somehow worse off after the statue unveiling. From what we can tell, they’re fully capable of putting their differences aside and enjoying each other’s company, even if it is for a brief moment. If their alleged feud were as intense and toxic as the tabloid paints it, we doubt they’d cooperate so well. Furthermore, we seriously doubt this disreputable tabloid has any kind of intimate knowledge about their relationship.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry

This isn’t the first time OK! has gotten it wrong about the Duke of Sussex. Last year, the magazine claimed he and Meghan Markle were moving to New York. Then, the tabloid alleged Harry was working as Markle’s “personal assistant.” The publication also reported Harry was “begging” his family to let him return to the UK without Markle. And more recently, the outlet asserted Harry was planning on becoming a stay-at-home dad while Markle works. Obviously, OK! can’t be trusted when it comes to the Sussexes.

