Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

side by side photos of prince william and prince harry Royals Prince Harry, Prince William Met Up In March For ‘Crisis Talks’?

Did Prince Harry and Prince William reunite? One cover story reports that the two embattled brothers got together in March for a crisis meeting. Gossip Cop investigates. Prince Harry And Prince William’s ‘Crisis Meeting In London’ According to New Idea‘s cover, Prince Harry and Prince William met up on March 18 after 386 days apart, […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Macklemore performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, and holding his hand over his forehead like he's trying to see something in the distance. Celebrities What Happened To Macklemore? Here’s What The Artist Is Up To In 2021

Macklemore became a superstar with his 2012 hit "Thrift Shop." Find out what the rapper is up to in 2021 and what caused a split between him and Ryan Lewis.

 by Justin Smith
Adele at the Grammys in a green dress. Celebrities Adele Dating Bradley Cooper After Introduction By Lady Gaga?

Have Bradley Cooper and Adele found romance thanks to Lady Gaga? That was one tabloid’s story not long ago. Gossip Cop looked into the claims then, and wants to check back in on the potential lovebirds.  Adele Ready To Find Love Again?  Not long back Gossip Cop looked into an article from New Idea claiming that Adele was ready to start dating again after her dramatic […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Charlie Sheen speaking into a microphone while wearing a blue jacket and a black shirt. Celebrities Charlie Sheen’s Net Worth: How He Spent His ‘Two And A Half Men’ Fortune

Find out Charlie Sheen's net worth in 2021, a decade after his departure from 'Two and a Half Men.'

 by Deb Taylor
Royals

Prince Harry, Prince William Met Up In March For ‘Crisis Talks’?

M
Matthew Radulski
4:00 am, April 2, 2021
side by side photos of prince william and prince harry
(360b/Shutterstock.com, Bart Lenoir/Shutterstock.com)

Did Prince Harry and Prince William reunite? One cover story reports that the two embattled brothers got together in March for a crisis meeting. Gossip Cop investigates.

cover of new idea with text saying Harry & Wills Crisis Meeting!
(New Idea)

Prince Harry And Prince William’s ‘Crisis Meeting In London’

According to New Idea‘s cover, Prince Harry and Prince William met up on March 18 after 386 days apart, while the article itself says the brothers are set to reunite for a major showdown. Insiders say that Prince Harry is actively planning a return to London at the request of Queen Elizabeth. A source says that “the queen wants to get to the bottom of this once and for all” so the family can clear the air.

A royal psychic says, “Prince Charles will attempt at a reconciliation, which unfortunately falls short for Harry as [Meghan Markle] is very much a part of Harry’s decisions.” The psychic adds that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry will continue to have a good relationship. The story concludes with the psychic saying that “Queen Elizabeth is in a calm position while chaos reigns around her.”

This Is Sheer Lunacy

Prince Harry has not left the United States, but that’s the least of this story’s issues. Most of the time, when tabloids want to make stuff up, they try to keep it vague and quote anonymous “royal insiders” or “pals.” This New Idea story instead speaks to a “royal psychic” for a banal prediction of things to come. Suffice to say, a psychic medium isn’t a valid source for a news story.

This entire story is a blatant bait-and-switch. The cover shows Prince William and Prince Harry beside each other beside the words “pictured March 18,” but the photo is from October 2015. That date refers to other unrelated photos. The story also immediately pivots to saying that they’re planning a trip.

The bait-and-switch is New Idea’s favorite trope. It pulled this same stunt when it claimed that Queen Elizabeth had touched down in LA, only to immediately change its story. It did the exact same thing a few months later when it reported that Prince Charles had arrived in LA, only to immediately say he was just planning a trip.

A Repeated Story

What’s perhaps the most shocking of all is that this tabloid already printed this exact story. Back in November, it ran a cover story saying Prince William and Prince Harry had reunited after 298 days. It used a years-old photo on the cover, then changed its story immediately. The tabloid is just recycling old material and sprinkling some psychic dust on it. Frankly, it’s embarrassing.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Hair Is Ushering Back In This 2017 Trend

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.