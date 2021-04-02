Prince Harry, Prince William Met Up In March For ‘Crisis Talks’?

Did Prince Harry and Prince William reunite? One cover story reports that the two embattled brothers got together in March for a crisis meeting. Gossip Cop investigates.

(New Idea)

Prince Harry And Prince William’s ‘Crisis Meeting In London’

According to New Idea‘s cover, Prince Harry and Prince William met up on March 18 after 386 days apart, while the article itself says the brothers are set to reunite for a major showdown. Insiders say that Prince Harry is actively planning a return to London at the request of Queen Elizabeth. A source says that “the queen wants to get to the bottom of this once and for all” so the family can clear the air.

A royal psychic says, “Prince Charles will attempt at a reconciliation, which unfortunately falls short for Harry as [Meghan Markle] is very much a part of Harry’s decisions.” The psychic adds that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry will continue to have a good relationship. The story concludes with the psychic saying that “Queen Elizabeth is in a calm position while chaos reigns around her.”

This Is Sheer Lunacy

Prince Harry has not left the United States, but that’s the least of this story’s issues. Most of the time, when tabloids want to make stuff up, they try to keep it vague and quote anonymous “royal insiders” or “pals.” This New Idea story instead speaks to a “royal psychic” for a banal prediction of things to come. Suffice to say, a psychic medium isn’t a valid source for a news story.

This entire story is a blatant bait-and-switch. The cover shows Prince William and Prince Harry beside each other beside the words “pictured March 18,” but the photo is from October 2015. That date refers to other unrelated photos. The story also immediately pivots to saying that they’re planning a trip.

The bait-and-switch is New Idea’s favorite trope. It pulled this same stunt when it claimed that Queen Elizabeth had touched down in LA, only to immediately change its story. It did the exact same thing a few months later when it reported that Prince Charles had arrived in LA, only to immediately say he was just planning a trip.

A Repeated Story

What’s perhaps the most shocking of all is that this tabloid already printed this exact story. Back in November, it ran a cover story saying Prince William and Prince Harry had reunited after 298 days. It used a years-old photo on the cover, then changed its story immediately. The tabloid is just recycling old material and sprinkling some psychic dust on it. Frankly, it’s embarrassing.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Hair Is Ushering Back In This 2017 Trend

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?