Prince Harry, Prince William Fighting Over Meghan Markle Wearing Princess Diana's Watch, According To Report

The Watch Predates Her Marriage

This story is simply not true. Markle does have a watch that looks similar to one belonging to Princess Diana, but she purchased this watch herself to celebrate Suits getting picked up for a third season. The “recent picture” provided is from 2016. Even if it was one of Princess Diana’s watches, would this really be a story worth telling? Markle has worn Princess Diana’s jewelry in the past, so it wouldn’t have been shocking for Prince William to see her wearing some now.