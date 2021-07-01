Gossip Cop

News

Prince Harry, Prince William All Smiles At Somber Reunion, See The Photos Of The Brothers And The Touching Statue

H
Hugh Scott
10:54 am, July 1, 2021
Prince William (Left), smiling and walking with a smiling Prince Harry
(Getty Images)

After weeks of anticipation, Prince Harry returned to England this week and was reunited with his brother, Prince William, for the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral in April. The two princes were joined by other dignitaries to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace in London.

Reports Of Stress Between Prince William and Prince Harry

For weeks, numerous reports have emerged about the strained relationship between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. After a series of interviews in which Prince Harry opened up about his mental health struggles and complicated relationship with members of the British Royal Family, it’s been said the future king is less than pleased with his “renegade” brother and his wife, Meghan Markle.

If there is a serious beef, the two set it aside for a more important moment honoring their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday. While the mood was understandably somber, the two brothers look in good spirits as they walked in together and pulled the sheet off the stunning statue. The statue, which features Princess Diana standing with three children, will stand permanently in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace, where Princess Diana lived before her tragic death in 1997. Both brothers have lived there as well, and Prince William still calls Kensington home, along with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

Check out the photos:

Prince William on the left, walking with a smiling Prince Harry
(Getty Images)
Prince William and Prince Harry pulling the sheet off the statue of Princess Diana
(Getty Images)
The statue of Princess Diana in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace
(Getty Images)

