Prince Harry, Prince William All Smiles At Somber Reunion, See The Photos Of The Brothers And The Touching Statue

After weeks of anticipation, Prince Harry returned to England this week and was reunited with his brother, Prince William, for the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral in April. The two princes were joined by other dignitaries to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace in London.

Reports Of Stress Between Prince William and Prince Harry

For weeks, numerous reports have emerged about the strained relationship between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. After a series of interviews in which Prince Harry opened up about his mental health struggles and complicated relationship with members of the British Royal Family, it’s been said the future king is less than pleased with his “renegade” brother and his wife, Meghan Markle.

If there is a serious beef, the two set it aside for a more important moment honoring their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday. While the mood was understandably somber, the two brothers look in good spirits as they walked in together and pulled the sheet off the stunning statue. The statue, which features Princess Diana standing with three children, will stand permanently in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace, where Princess Diana lived before her tragic death in 1997. Both brothers have lived there as well, and Prince William still calls Kensington home, along with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

Check out the photos:

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

More News From Gossip Cop

Why Prince Charles, Kate Middleton And Other Royals Plan To Skip Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Title, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

How Many Family Members Are Angry At Meghan Markle, Prince Harry For Baby Name?

‘Worried’ Meghan Markle Terrified Prince Harry Will Leave Her After UK Trip, ‘Begging’ Him To Stay?

Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed For $250M Divorce Amid Fights And ‘Cheating Crisis’?