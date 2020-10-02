Prince Harry Planning To Rejoin The Military If Marriage To Meghan Markle Doesn't Work Out?

It’s easy to forget that Prince Harry is a decorated military veteran who served in Afghanistan. He piloted a helicopter whilst overseas, and now one tabloid says he’s contemplating a return to active duty if his marriage to Meghan Markle doesn’t pan out. Gossip Cop investigates this rumor.
Woman’s Day reports that Prince Harry has “joined a California helicopter club” so he can “maintain the license he gained in the army.” Prince Harry was a licensed Apache helicopter pilot whilst serving, so he would like to maintain the license for personal use, but the tabloid adds that he has grander plans in mind.
According to an insider, it “wouldn’t be [a surprise] if he was keeping up his training in case things go south with Meghan.” Maintaining the license would mean he could “pick up work in the military” in case “he decides to return to England.” This is his way of “keeping the door open for a comeback” to military service, where he has always wanted “to work with recruits.”
When the Duke of Sussex left the army after 10 years of service, he said it was a “really tough decision,” and the experience would “stay with me for the rest of my life.” Since then, he’s gotten married, had a baby, and focused on philanthropic efforts. He’s recently inked a deal, with his wife, worth millions to be a producer for Netflix. He has thoroughly moved on from military service, and while he “will always be hugely grateful,” he has never expressed a desire to re-enlist.
This story spins a mostly clerical story from The Sun. That report claimed that Prince Harry, an avid pilot, wants to keep his hours up so he can keep his license. It’s pretty basic stuff, and even in that story The Sun cited a friend of Prince Harry as saying, “He’s hardly likely to be recalled for military service in England again but he wants to keep the hours up for personal use.” The Sun is not the most reputable source in the world, but even in that story it never went so far as to say he was trying or planning to return to military service to get away from his wife.
This tabloid is constantly busted by Gossip Cop over unfair and untrue about Prince Harry and his wife. It claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton had arrived in LA for a “showdown in Los Angeles,” but they’re still in the UK in reality. It has also reported a secret breakup was happening between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Throw in multiple bogus pregnancy stories, and you can clearly see Woman's Day has no insight into Prince Harry’s personal life whatsoever.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.