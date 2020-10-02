Prince Harry Planning To Rejoin The Military If Marriage To Meghan Markle Doesn't Work Out?

This story spins a mostly clerical story from The Sun. That report claimed that Prince Harry, an avid pilot, wants to keep his hours up so he can keep his license. It’s pretty basic stuff, and even in that story The Sun cited a friend of Prince Harry as saying, “He’s hardly likely to be recalled for military service in England again but he wants to keep the hours up for personal use.” The Sun is not the most reputable source in the world, but even in that story it never went so far as to say he was trying or planning to return to military service to get away from his wife.