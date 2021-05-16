Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Phones Being Tapped By Royal Family According To Explosive New Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had quite a year. From separating from the royal family to preparing for their second child to the death of Prince Philip, the couple has certainly been handling their highs and lows. One tabloid is looking to add another to the list, claiming both Prince Harry’s family and the Firm are listening into each other’s conversations, leading to a “wiretap nightmare.” Is this true? Gossip Cop is looking for answers.

A New Royal Scandal?

The Globe is reporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started the whole affair when they began “recoding incriminating personal conversations with Harry’s family and ket members of the Firm then publicly leaking damaging information.” This is obviously referring to the infamous March Oprah interview where Meghan revealed that many of the British tabloid stories about her were in fact about other Royals and her admission that she had the emails to prove it.

In retaliation, the Firm allegedly ordered “a special security team to dig up dirt” on the couple – including wiretapping. Apparently those working “for the good of the monarchy” are “collecting data on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in case the situation escalated.”

What’s On The Tapes

While an inside source claims to know all the ins and out of this scandal, they could only be very vague about what exactly was on the tapes. The most they could divulge is the tapes containing “family screaming matches over everything from sex scandals, status, money, race and accusations of lies and betrayal.” The inside source again alleges the “wiretapping” is in response to Markle “leaking private conversations,” when ‘leaking’ implies an original copy of a document or recording was made public. Not Markle going on TV and retelling the story to Oprah.

Why The Report Is Doubtful

If this is such a “scandal” why is this report the only one published? If the inside source is so close to both parties, why hasn’t a tape been released? Because Gossip Cop can say the report is false. While tensions are certainly high among Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, it’s doubtful any wiretapping was happening. This story can be boiled down to another time where the Enquirer is taking advantage of royal family drama to sell papers.

If you need more proof, Gossip Cop has busted numerous stories about the Royal family, many of them pointed negatively at Markle. This includes a report from last week that Markle told Queen Elizabeth II that she will never meet their upcoming child. Another called Markle a “monster” for “getting” Prince Harry to leave his family.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split



Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Accused Of ‘Boozing’ And ‘Bickering,’ Relationship On The Rocks



Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?



Michael Strahan Worries Fans With Recent Instagram Photo



Steph Curry’s Son Looks Just Like Steph Curry