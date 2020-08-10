Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Newest Diss Against Queen Elizabeth; Report

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “dissed” Queen Elizabeth by backing out of their planned vacation this summer to the queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland? One tabloid tries to argue that’s the case. Gossip Cop did some digging of our own and came to a different conclusion.
In Touch reports this week that royal troublemakers Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again ticked off the royal family after refusing to visit Queen Elizabeth this summer. “Meghan and Harry were going to go back to England in early August to see the queen and be with the royal family at her Balmoral estate in Scotland,” a so-called “insider” tells the outlet, but those plans were soon dashed. Though sources inform the outlet that Prince Harry and his wife used the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as their excuse not to attend, there was actually another reason at play.
“Tensions with the family are still so high that they’ve decided to stay put in LA,” the source insists. Those “tensions” are allegedly because of Markle’s lawsuit against several British tabloids and the fact that legal documents showed that Markle felt “unprotected” by the British royal family. There’s also the unauthorized Finding Freedom biography about the couple, which both Markle and Prince Harry have denied corroborating with.
With all those factors in mind, the source says a visit to the family “would be very awkward.” What supposedly makes those tensions even worse is that neither Prince Harry or Markle called the queen to inform her of their change of plans, “which is rude!” exclaimed the source. “They wrote a terse email saying it’s just not the right time to travel. It’s an insult. They’re dissing the queen!”
What makes matters even worse is that this would be the first summer “for at least three decades” that Prince William and Prince Harry won’t be vacationing together at Balmoral. “This is a sad break with tradition.” Nor would Prince Harry’s son, Archie, get the chance to play with his royal cousins doing things like “swimming and playing in the fields.” Color us skeptical, but how exactly is a 15-month-old baby supposed to enjoy playing in fields and swimming with his mostly much older cousins? This outlet has quite a lot of expectations for a child who’s not quite a toddler yet.
In the end, the source goes on yet another guilt trip, concluding, “Harry may not have much more time to spend with his grandparents given their age. There comes a point when you just have to bury the hatchet and move on.” This outlet follows the trend so many other tabloids have already engaged in.
No, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not “diss” the queen by failing to travel to Scotland this summer. Though the United Kingdom does allow US travelers at this point in time, visitors to the country must self-quarantine for 14 days after first arriving. It’s highly unlikely that Markle and Prince Harry, who have a baby, will be visiting their elderly relatives, who are most susceptible to COVID-19, anytime soon as the pandemic is still very much ongoing.
It hardly surprises us that In Touch would publish yet another false story about the renegade royals. This is the same outlet that claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in debt and running out of money. The two are still very rich, Gossip Cop found. Before that, the tabloid reported that Markle had taken Archie and walked out on Prince Harry. That was too absurd to be believed, which is why Gossip Cop determined it was false. There doesn’t seem to be a low that this tabloid won’t stoop to.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.