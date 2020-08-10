Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Newest Diss Against Queen Elizabeth; Report

It hardly surprises us that In Touch would publish yet another false story about the renegade royals. This is the same outlet that claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in debt and running out of money. The two are still very rich, Gossip Cop found. Before that, the tabloid reported that Markle had taken Archie and walked out on Prince Harry. That was too absurd to be believed, which is why Gossip Cop determined it was false. There doesn’t seem to be a low that this tabloid won’t stoop to.