Is Lilibet Diana in the line of succession? Some confusion has arisen that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby girl has been kept off the all-important list. Gossip Cop can correct the confusion.

Deliberate Exclusion?

Earlier this week, NaughtyGossip noticed something strange: Lilibet Diana had not been added to the line of succession on the royal family’s website. Nearly a month had passed since her birth, yet the website still listed the Duke of York, not Lili, as the eighth in line. An ITV talking head says the delay “does feel like to me, maybe, they are making a point.”

Where Is She?

It’s important to note the obvious: the official line of succession is not dictated by the royal family website. There’s no “Instagram official” for the monarchy. The Succession the Crown Act, as well as centuries of other laws from Parliament, dictate that the line itself.

This is all a moot point anyway. After this story came out, the website was updated to have Lili in her rightful place, above Prince Andrew, eighth in line, behind her big brother, Archie. Gossip Cop doubts that this was the royal family “making a point.” Prince Harry and Markle have much better things to do than endlessly reload a royal family website. For example, they’ve been busy buying up domain names with their daughter’s name, a pretty standard practice for commercial figures.

Baby Feuds Abound

Tabloids have rushed to turn the birth of Lilibet Diana into a political issue. New Idea claimed the name had left Princess Beatrice fuming because she wanted to use the name for her own baby. This was as absurd as it gets.

In another bit of misinformation, Woman’s Day reported that everyone in the royal family was upset by the name. It reported that Queen Elizabeth had not been informed of the name, but the precise opposite was true. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in regular contact with Queen Elizabeth, and wouldn’t have chosen the name if she didn’t support it.

Heat recently reported that Prince Harry and Markle were planning a Hollywood christening with many A-list guests, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Prince Harry wants her christened in England, and christenings aren’t historically used for clout anyway. All of these stories show that tabloids are desperate to invent drama involving a baby. It’s rather pathetic.

Lilibet Diana has been added to the royal family’s website, but she’s been in the actual line of succession since she was born. This story only served to remind some British webmasters to stop putting an update off, but it doesn’t indicate any actual ill will toward a baby.

