Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Trying To Dethrone Prince Charles With Interview?

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do their interview with Oprah Winfrey so they could dethrone Prince Charles? One tabloid says this elaborate plan has started a war at the palace. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Plot To Dethrone Charles’

In the interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the royal family members were openly discussing what skin color Markle’s then-unborn son would have. Marke said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” which Prince Harry said left him “shocked.” It was later clarified that these racist comments did not come from Prince Philip or Queen Elizabeth.

The cover story of New Idea declares “it’s war” between members of the royal family. A source says, “Harry and Meghan specifically made the effort to say that it wasn’t either the queen or Prince Philip who made the remarks, and that left the next suspect in line, Charles.” Another royal insider said that “by tarring [the royal family] with the same brush, it could be argued that it’s defamatory to all their characters,” so Prince Charles “would be wise to consult his lawyers.”

The tabloid reports that this was Markle and Prince Harry’s plan all along. A source says, “Harry made it perfectly clear that he didn’t consider the monarchy particularly fit for purpose” and added that “the dismissal of his father was withering.” The article concludes with another royal insider saying, “Harry still holds Charles partly responsible for the death of his mother.”

Far Fetched Bait-And-Switch

It’s simply not true that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did this interview “to dethrone Charles” as the title says. In fact, the article itself is very sparse on details of this secret plot and largely leaves this plot behind. This story is a bait-and-switch because it never even attempts to present evidence of this secret Sussex plot. Furthermore, the cover of this magazine says “Charles calls palace lawyers,” but the article itself just says he should call a lawyer.

The interview with Winfrey had Prince Harry and Meghan Markle explaining why they decided to leave the royal family. It was not about the line of succession or some coordinated attack on the royal family. If it had been, then why would they hide the identity of the person behind these racist comments? If the Sussexes were actually trying to end the monarchy, then they would’ve simply said so.

Other Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop debunked New Idea recently for claiming that Kate Middleton was flying to America to confront Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but she hasn’t left the United Kingdom at all. The same goes for Queen Elizabeth, who hasn’t left for the United States despite this tabloid reporting otherwise. It then claimed that Prince Charles was traveling to America to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles, but immediately retreated to say he might fly to see President Biden.

This whole story about the “plot to dethrone Charles” has no details on the plot, nor does it bring any new information to the table. It’s a bait-and-switch story from an unreliable tabloid, so Gossip Cop is busting the story.

