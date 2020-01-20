Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Split And She’s ‘Hiding’ In Canada?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not split, nor is she “hiding” in Canada. A deceptive article in a tabloid claiming so is false. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

Prince Harry and Markle’s dramatic announcement that they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family has sent shockwaves around the world for royal watchers. The tabloids, of course, have pounced like hungry jackals on the story and invented narratives that read more like the plot of a bad thriller movie than reality. Woman’s Day is no exception and in a phony report this week, the tabloid is alleging a “shocking split” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on its cover.

“Harry’s Divorce Heartache” reads the headline on the cover of the unreliable outlet. Inside, the two-page spread turns out to be less factual and more speculative. After tricking readers on the cover proclaiming a divorce, the story itself claims London bookies have said the couple is “four times more likely to divorce in the next five years.” In a blatant bait-and-switch, the publication draws readers in with a deliberately misleading headline.

Like most tabloid stories about Markle, this one takes a mean-spirited shot at the Duchess of Sussex. The story quotes a supposed “insider” as saying, “Some of her friends thought she would divorce Harry and marry a billionaire. She always talked about marrying a billionaire before she met Harry.” This idea that Markle is a gold digger is a tried and true bogus trope often seen in stories like this. It’s been debunked countless times, yet it continues to persist in outlets like this one.

Continuing its phony narrative about a supposed breakup, the tabloid alleges Markle is hiding in Canada and not speaking to Prince Harry. It quotes another “source,” this time called an “insider on the ground in London,” as saying, “Harry barely heard from Meghan after she fled the U.K. last week.” This dubious source goes on to assert that Prince Harry “was in a state of panic during the queen’s summit at Sandringham last Monday. She was supposed to dial in, but when she didn’t Harry was forced to admit he had no idea where his wife was.” That claim is also false. The palace announced she didn’t video conference in because she didn’t need to, and Prince Harry, of course, knew where she was. The duchess has been in Vancouver with their son while the details of the couple’s status are resolved.

The duke and duchess are not “splitting” as the tabloid’s cover claims. Prince Harry spoke Sunday night at a gala for his Sentebale charity in support of children with HIV. In the speech, posted in full on the couple’s Instagram account, the duke said, “I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I’d hoped for all my life.” Prince Harry continued, “I also know that you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do, and she does. And she’s the same woman I fell in love with.” Nothing has changed in their relationship, other than their status within the royal family.

Woman’s Day has already proven it is wholly unreliable when reporting on the royal family. Two weeks ago, the magazine alleged Prince Charles had banished Prince Harry and Markle from the royal family. The claim came days before the announcement that the duke and duchess were stepping back from their duties. When the announcement was made, it was clear it was Prince Harry and Markle who made the decision. His father did not “banish” them and by most accounts, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were trying to find a way to convince the couple not to leave.

The tabloid also seems to have forgotten its claim from October that Prince Harry and Markle were expecting their second child on Archie’s first birthday. That ridiculous article came before the couple’s six-week break from royal duties that eventually led to their decision to step back. It was clear the tabloid was speculating wildly about why the family was spending time away from work. The magazine has no idea what is really going on with the royals and instead invents bogus premises to sell papers.