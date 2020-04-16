Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Banned By Dying Queen Elizabeth From Her Funeral?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Has Queen Elizabeth banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from her funeral? That was the claim made by a tabloid. Gossip Cop has investigated.

In a November issue of the Globe, a story alleged that a “dying Queen Elizabeth is so horrified by the bitter infighting” that she has “BANNED her renegade grandson Prince Harry and his rebel wife, Meghan, from attending her final farewell.” A supposed “high-level palace courtier” is quoted as saying, “Her Majesty is facing her last days but she’s determined to call the shots until her last breath.”

As such, the dubious source asserted, “She’s banned Harry and Meghan from her funeral for dissing the royals in a TV documentary and their shocking plan to ditch the family and move to America.” The “last straw,” according to the so-called “courtier,” was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not joining the rest of the family for Christmas. “Her Majesty demands total loyalty and frankly, Harry and Meghan let her down.”

So, there’s a lot to unpack from all of these ridiculous and false allegations, starting with the claim that Queen Elizabeth is dying. She is not dying. She wasn’t dying five months ago, and she’s not dying today — she looked perfectly healthy in a recent speech to her country, and no legitimate reports indicate any health issues. The tabloid was just wrong about that.

Second, while the queen is certainly saddened that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down from their roles as senior members of the family, she has repeatedly shown support for the grandson she loves and his wife. In her official statement regarding the duke and duchess stepping down, the monarch said, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

As recently as February, the queen showed another sign of support. As reported by E! News, the queen wore a snowflake brooch representing Canada, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were living at the time. The piece of jewelry was a gift from the Canadian Governor General given to the queen in 2017, leaving no doubt what subtle message wearing it was sending: Queen Elizabeth II still loves and supports Prince Harry. The idea that she would ban him from her funeral is ludicrous.

Sadly, none of this is surprising. The Globe has a long history of sketchy reporting on the royal family. This particular piece was part of a running false narrative the tabloid was presenting at the time. Also in November, the outlet incorrectly alleged that Queen Elizabeth II had banished the Prince Harry and Markle for six months after their documentary aired. Gossip Cop also debunked that phony report, of course.

A month earlier, the very same tabloid purported that Prince Charles had “seized” the throne from his ailing mother. Of course, he didn’t, as Gossip Cop reported. Queen Elizabeth is still in good health and she is still very much the queen. Trusting anything this rag writes about the royal family is a mistake, as it’s almost certain to be false.