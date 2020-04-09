Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Planning To Take Over Hollywood?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not planning a Hollywood takeover. A phony report in a tabloid this week is ridiculous. Gossip Cop can explain.

Just days after it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had relocated to Los Angeles, New Idea wasted no time in recycling a bogus premise it first dreamt up months ago. According to the unreliable outlet, Markle has “set the wheels in motion for a Hollywood comeback — and she’s hoping to enlist some high-profile pals such as Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise” to help her do it.

The publication quotes a so-called “Hollywood insider” as saying, “It’s an open secret Meghan’s aspired to be like Ange for many years, just like she’s in awe of Princess Diana.” According to the dubious outlet, Markle admires Jolie’s ability to balance career, family, and her charitable work, according to this “insider.” The tabloid even tries to sell the story by claiming the supposed source said that while two don’t know each other well, they have connected using Zoom, the virtual meeting software whose popularity has exploded in the wake of widespread social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If Jolie isn’t a big enough name, the unreliable magazine also asserts Tom Cruise is “firmly in Meghan’s corner” according to the bogus report. The tabloid’s supposed “source,” seems to know all about that as well, saying, “Tom’s a huge anglophile so he’s dying to catch up with Harry and Meghan.” It’s amazing one source seems to know the motivations of four different people. It’s worth noting, this same publication ran a phony report just a few weeks ago claiming Cruise and Meghan Markle were planning to team up, and the same week, Life & Style made the exact same bogus claim. The whole premise was shot down by Gossip Cop’s own impeccable source close to Cruise.

The truth is, New Idea has absolutely abysmal record when it “reports” on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In February the tabloid was contending the couple wasn’t conquering Hollywood, but instead, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the verge of divorce with a headline that read “Palace Confirms Divorce!” One month, the duke and duchess are close to breaking up, the next they are setting out to own Hollywood together. The tabloid can’t get its story straight!

Meanwhile, in the weeks between those two stories came another with the dramatic headline “Archie Missing For 4 Days!” implying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son was missing. He was never missing, as he simply hadn’t been seen in a number of days as the couple kept him away from prying eyes and unscrupulous paparazzi behind the walls of their rented home in Vancouver. Gossip Cop called New Idea out for its shoddy reporting then, just as we’re doing now.