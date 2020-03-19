Truth rating: 0

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry choose to live in Africa after leaving the royal family? That’s the prediction a tabloid made last fall. Gossip Cop didn’t have all the information we needed at the time to make a ruling, but considering recent events, we feel comfortable tackling this rumor.

Woman’s Day reported in October 2019 that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned to move to Africa following their departure from the royal family. The outlet made it seem as if tensions in the royal family’s inner circle, mainly between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince William and Kate Middleton, were behind the decision to step back from royal duties.

Much of the evidence the publication uses to back up this theory comes from the documentary Harry And Meghan: An African Journey. During an interview, Markle mentioned, “Not many people have asked if I’m ok,” which the outlet claimed has “been interpreted as a clear dig towards William and Kate,” though they, of course, don’t put forth any evidence that this is the case. “Even by Harry and Meghan’s rebellious standards it was astounding to everyone at every level in the family that they’d air their dirty laundry like this on national television,” yet another “royal insider” told the outlet.

Another quote from the documentary, this time from Prince Harry, is what drove the speculation that the couple were considering Africa as their home base. The Duke of Sussex was asked whether he and his wife were considering a move to Africa at some point. He answered that they’d just come from Cape Town, which he said would be an “amazing” place for the family to base themselves. The outlet then paraphrased the rest of the quote, in which Prince Harry acknowledged the difficulties that would come with such a move. A more in-depth clip of the interview can be found below.

The Reality of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Plans

Gossip Cop looked into this rumor and can debunk it. Though the tabloid was correct that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to step back from their position in the royal family, every other claim was false. Neither Markle or Prince Harry have ever claimed that the royal family was behind their decision to step back from royal duties. In fact, both Markle and Prince Harry have made it very clear that the media, with their endless hounding and negative press, were the main factors for the decision.

Prince Harry even references the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, as part of his reasoning for making this move. “I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum,” Prince Harry said. This outlet is being purposefully ignorant about the real reason for the couple’s difficult decision. Meghan Markle’s quote about very few people asking if she was ok following the birth of the couple’s son could not be interpreted in any way as a “dig” towards either Kate Middleton or Prince William. Rather, in context, it’s clear that she was speaking about the media, since it was an interviewer who’d been the first to ask her.

As far as the idea of the couple moving to Africa following their break from the royal family, that claim, too, is false. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry purchased a home in Canada where they plan to live as they balance life between their new home base and the UK. Though the couple still plans on making philanthropic ventures in Africa, there don’t seem to be any plans at the moment for them to move their family there full time.