Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Meghan Markle claps as Prince Harry points to something off camera Royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Marriage In Serious Trouble After Birth Of Daughter?

In what must be one of the happiest moments of their lives, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently welcomed baby Lilibet Diana into the world. Good for them! For vulturous tabloids, however, the baby girl is a whole new reason to attack the couple. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has debunked concerning the Duke […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tori Spelling pulls down her sunglasses to look at Dean McDermott on the red carpet Celebrities Tori Spelling ‘Too Broke To Divorce’ Dean McDermott?

Were Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott leading separate lives because Spelling didn’t have enough money to divorce her husband of 15 years? That is what one tabloid claimed earlier this year. Gossip Cop looks into the allegation and breaks down the facts. Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Too Broke To Divorce?  Star reported back in April […]

 by Cortland Ann
Goldie Hawn smiles and tilts her head to the side Celebrities Goldie Hawn’s Face ‘Ruined’ By Too Much Plastic Surgery?

Have “endless” cosmetic procedures left Goldie Hawn‘s face a “disaster”? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor. Goldie Hawn ‘Obsessed With Stopping Father Time’? Back in March, the Globe reported Goldie Hawn has taken it too far with cosmetic surgeries. The magazine claimed friends […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Van Jones and Kim Kardashian, both in black, stand before a black background Celebrities Van Jones Dumped Kim Kardashian After Brief Romance?

Gossip Cop is calling it now. Van Jones and Kim Kardashian becoming a couple is one of the oddest rumors to come out of 2021. One tabloid is even claiming the pair were not only together but already broke up. Gossip Cop investigates. Did Kim Kardashian And Van Jones Already Break Up? “Her hot new […]

 by Cortland Ann
Royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Marriage In Serious Trouble After Birth Of Daughter?

M
Matthew Radulski
8:00 am, June 27, 2021
Meghan Markle claps as Prince Harry points to something off camera
(Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In what must be one of the happiest moments of their lives, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently welcomed baby Lilibet Diana into the world. Good for them! For vulturous tabloids, however, the baby girl is a whole new reason to attack the couple. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has debunked concerning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the birth of their daughter.

Sussexes Have ‘Explosive’ Fight?

Let’s start with an older one. Last year, New Idea claimed Prince Harry and Markle got in such an “explosive fight” that the police had to be called to stop it. The tabloid promised “shock footage” of the incident, but could provide nothing but stock photos of cop cars. This was an extremely blatant bait and switch story, for the actual article had nothing to do with the supposed fight. The tabloid promised as salacious a story as possible, and instead discussed some banal marriage problems. Nothing in the article happened.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘Miserable’ Anniversary

One year later, tabloids were still inventing issues between the couple. Life & Style reported that Markle and Prince Harry were not enjoying their marriage, for it had been marred in fights and scandal. Their third anniversary came and went without any pomp or circumstance. An insider said, “some people they were expecting to hear from never reached out.”

The couple felt overshadowed by the announcement of Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy. The couple spent their anniversary not pining for attention, but by giving back. They announced a community relief center in Mumbai to mark their third year together. This story was just another tabloid article designed to make Marke look vain and vindictive.

Prince Harry’s Breakdown

One week later, and Life & Style was at it again. This time, it claimed Prince Harry and Markle were “arguing behind closed doors.” This immediately begs the question of how the tabloid could know about it, and that question is never answered. A source said, “all the drama is causing tension between Harry and Meghan.”

Prince Harry was terrified of losing a relationship with Queen Elizabeth, and they were having very bad fights as a result. This article came out the same week that the couple welcomed their daughter into the world, effectively making this bogus claim look very outdated and sillier than it already was. All reports indicate that the couple is elated to have the baby, so these fights must be made up.

Prince Harry Trapped In Toxic Marriage With Markle?

In a tale we’ve come to expect, New Idea, recently claimed Prince Harry was trapped in a toxic marriage with no hope of escape. A source said, “being ripped away from one’s family with so much unsettled business that would cause drama for anyone. Add that in with Harry and Meghan’s relentless interviews and you have a recipe for disaster.” The tabloid insisted that Prince Harry had no contact with his friends or family.

He found himself stuck in Los Angeles with nothing to keep him busy. This was yet another story outdated from the second it was released. Prince Harry loves his kids, wife, and has plenty of friends around Hollywood. He also has numerous jobs to keep him busy and is in regular contact with Queen Elizabeth. This story was completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry Teaming Up To ‘Destroy The Monarchy’ Once And For All

Jessica Simpson’s Marriage In Trouble After Husband Is Spotted With Another Woman?

Chip Gaines ‘Let Himself Go,’ Joanna Urging Him To Drop 20 Pounds?

Report: ‘Pathetic’ Prince Harry Trapped In ‘Nightmare’ Marriage To Meghan Markle

British Monarchy In Crisis, Family Blame Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Per Report

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.