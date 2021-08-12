Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Looking To Become Working Farmers?

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle become farmers? Last year, one report said the royal duo were going home on the range. Gossip Cop investigated the story at the time, but a lot can change in a year, so let’s look back on that story.

Meghan And Harry, Royal Farmers

According to OK!, Prince Harry and Markle were looking for some California countryside to set up a home and farm. A source said, “Meghan’s dream is to own horses,” so the two wanted enough land to build stables. They would also need privacy and room for other livestock, the tipster shared.

This is the rare tabloid story that almost got it right. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking for land in Montecito, and they got it. Shortly after this article came out, the news hit that the two now owned a home in Santa Barbara. However, the whole farming angle was utter hogwash. Markle never expressed a dream of owning a horse, nor have the two ever seriously talked about raising cattle instead of charity work.

Have The Sussexes Abandoned The City?

One year is plenty of time to get some animals on a farm, so this story should have come true by now. While Markle and Prince Harry are famously private — they don’t have any social media — Gossip Cop has yet to see any photos of them plowing land or chasing sheep. They do, however, own some feathery friends.

When Oprah Winfrey sat down with Markle, she showed them around the Montecito home. Specifically, she showed off “Archie’s Chick Inn,” a small chicken coop of hens. Markle said, “This kind of stuff is so basic, but it’s really fulfilling and about getting back to basics.” While there were no homes or any other livestock, Markle and Prince Harry may just play with chickens on the daily.

The Royal Rumors Didn’t Stop

At this point you might be thinking OK! is a great source for news about Markle and Prince Harry. After all, they did get chickens for their new home. Gossip Cop knows better than to believe that this incidentally correct story is proof of further insight.

A few months before this farming story, OK! was busy claiming Prince Harry was begging his family for a ticket back to England. He’s settled in quite nicely with Markle, so that was utterly false. It recently reported that the Sussexes were planning a marriage-saving trip to the Bahamas, but they’ve got Lilibet Diana at home. No such trip happened. We also confronted a story about Markle leaving LA for New York, yet she’s setting roots on the West Coast.

These conflicting stories prove one thing: OK! doesn’t have any insight beyond some educated guesses. There are no dream horses in sight, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk the story.

