Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Leaving California; Begging Queen Elizabeth For Second Chance?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready to leave California and return to the royal family? One tabloid claimed the royal renegades had made the “stark realization” that abandoning their royal duties was a “huge mistake” after less than two months of living in the US. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can clarify what’s really going on.

(Star)

Star reported late last spring that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had barely been in the United States for two months, but the two were already regretting their decision to leave the safety and comfort of the royal family. Apparently, the two believed they’d made “a huge mistake” and Prince Harry was secretly having talks with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, about returning to England.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have “High Hopes” Dashed In California?

A source told the outlet, “Harry had all these high hopes about living this amazing, glamorous life in LA and they’ve all been shattered as he and Meghan struggle to adjust to the real world.” Everything the couple planned fell apart from the very beginning. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic supposedly put a stop to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans to rake in “megabuck deals” like speaking engagements and offers of movie scripts.

“Many of their appearances and projects have been canceled. They’re scrambling to get things in motion, but it’s not easy when the world’s on lockdown,” the source morosely continued. As a result of the enforced lockdown, Prince Harry was allegedly feeling “bored and trapped,” with the source adding, “It’s like he can’t breathe and the loneliness of being holed up in their Malibu mansion is sending him over the edge.”

Duke And Duchess Of Sussex “Bickering More Than Usual” – Source

For her part, Markle supposedly wasn’t doing much better than her husband, and their marriage was “starting to suffer.” The source whispered, “They’re bickering more than usual. Something small, like Harry’s not putting a plate in the dishwasher, will lead to a huge argument.”

With their finances supposedly stretched to the limit, the couple had begun to secretly contemplate “opportunities once deemed beneath them.” A “trashy reality show or commercial” was far-fetched at one point, the source continued, but not anymore. “They’re really terrified at the prospect of becoming washed-up, forgotten stars.” If they went back to the royal family, at least “the cost of their accommodation would be taken care of.” It’s been almost a year since this article was published, and it’s clear that none of the tabloid’s dire predictions have come true.

Gossip Cop Can See Right Through This Story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have indeed remained in California and eventually settled in the exclusive Montecito neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California. In fact, Queen Elizabeth announced via a statement released by her spokesperson that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had confirmed their plans to permanently step down as senior, working members of the royal family.

It’s also blatantly untrue that Markle and Prince Harry have been struggling financially. While they did lose access to the stipend they received as working members of The Firm, Prince Harry received an inheritance courtesy of his late mother, Princess Diana, not to mention the money Markle made as an actress before she got married.

This tabloid has a notorious reputation for spreading misinformation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Star claimed in October that Markle was six months pregnant with a baby girl. Since Markle and Prince Harry announced the duchess’ second pregnancy on Valentine’s Day and Markle was nowhere near as far along as the tabloid claimed, it’s clear that the story was completely false. Gossip Cop also debunked the outlet’s report claiming Markle planned to spill the royal family’s secrets in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.