Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Begging’ Queen To ‘Take Them Back’?

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cry on their way out the door? One report from last year claimed the couple was begging Queen Elizabeth to let them stay. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘We Were Wrong’

Last year, the Globe ran a cover story about Prince Harry and Markle begging for forgiveness. In an exclusive, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confessed that leaving the royal family was a terrible mistake. A palace source said “they’ve been living in a fantasy world fueled by money-hungry Meghan. She convinced henpecked Harry they could take the world by storm and make megamillions if they ditched the royals.”

Prince Harry and Markle realized that, without their titles, their celebrity appeal disappears. In Prince Harry’s final appearance with the royal family, his remorse was obvious. A source said, “he looked tense and fought back tears as he sat behind the family he was cruelly ditching.” While Prince Harry suffered, an insider said “Meghan kept a megawatt smile plastered on her face.”

Markle was used to Hollywood, and a source said “she just can’t get used to people who have genuine smiles on their faces and say please and thank you.” While the couple was publicly steadfast, a tattletale told the tabloid, “they’ve begged the queen to forgive them and end the bitter taste their harsh exit left in the mouths of royal family members.”

This Is Hilarious

Oh boy, where to begin? The final appearance Prince Harry made with the royal family, where this tabloid says he “looked tense” and remorseful, was at a church service. Markle also wasn’t smiling like the Joker. Everyone behaved as they should during a church service.

As for the bit about the royal staffers being genuinely kind and helpful, well the recent interview with Oprah Winfrey proves that’s a really bad take. Markle spoke about how senior members of the royal family were openly wondering what skin tone her unborn child would have, and she was refused help when struggling with depression. That hardly sounds kind to Gossip Cop.

This story exposes how lazy this tabloid is. This year-old story says Prince Harry and Markle are worthless without titles, a bogus sentiment we continue to see parroted a year later. This story also claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were delusional to think they could “make megamillions,” yet they’ve done exactly that with their Netflix and Spotify deals.

They’re Not Coming Back

It should come as no surprise that this story was completely false. Prince Harry and Markle have created new lives for themselves in California, and have set roots to stay there for a long time. This story of begging was comically false.

Other Bogus Royal Stories

This tabloid still claims Prince Harry is trapped to this day, so it’s good to know that narrative is as lazy as it is false. The Globe later said Markle had walked out on Prince Harry for planning a trip to the UK. The two are obviously still together.

Gossip Cop also busted its heinous story when it accused Markle of staging her miscarriage as a publicity stunt. This tabloid only harbors hatred of Markle, and this story from last year just exposes how little it really knows. Prince Harry and Markle did not beg to stay in Great Britain, so the story is completely false.

