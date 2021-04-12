Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Becoming Marijuana Farmers?

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a marijuana farm? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop wants to take a second look at the rumor.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Buying A Cannabis Farm?

Twelve months ago, the Globe reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the process of buying a $9 million cannabis farm. The article alleged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were trying to break into the weed business so they could finance their lives separately from the crown. According to the tabloid’s “royal insider,” Markle was looking for roles to break back into the acting scene, while Prince Harry would be giving his first try at building a business.

It went on to claim that Harry had plenty of encounters with cannabis, and has “been smoking marijuana for years.” Prince Harry’s party days were possibly going to be an advantage as they broke into the business. It insists the duke’s knowledge of cannabis would prove very useful in their venture. The article also brought up Markle’s nephew who had been in the weed business for some time and could possibly be advising them.

The tabloid insisted the farm was just the beginning. According to the report, Prince Harry had big plans to commission a factory to produce various cannabis products. It also alleged he had plans to buy out some legal dispensaries to sell his wares directly to the public.

How Does This Story Hold Up To Gossip Cop’s Review?

So, did this report mark the start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s cannabis empire? Not at all. Out of all the bogus tabloid reports on the duke and duchess, this one was definitely one of the most delusional.

First of all, the unverifiable “royal insider” was clearly fictional. From the beginning, there was no proof to back up their claims, and no evidence has risen in the time since. Secondly, although the media has criticized Harry in the past for partying in his twenties, he has never been photographed smoking or consuming marijuana. Thirdly, the offhand comment about Markle looking for roles was totally ludicrous, since Markle has no plans at the moment to return to acting. Finally, Markle is not in communication with her nephew in the slightest, and from what we can tell, she never has been.

The only development that came to fruition in the time since is that Prince Harry has gone into business, just not as a marijuana farmer. The duke has gone into business as CIO of the company BetterUp Inc, a virtual career and mental health counseling firm. Outside of this bogus report, there have been no indications that the duke and duchess are involved in the cannabis industry in the slightest.

The Tabloid Loves To Lie About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Finally, it’s hard to trust the Globe‘s reports on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This same tabloid once claimed Markle was brainwashing Prince Harry, which Gossip Cop found totally false. The tabloid also has reported on multiple occasions that Prince Charles is not Harry’s father, a ridiculous and easily disprovable claim. The magazine even claimed recently that Markle had been banned from the UK, a report that, of course, had no truth to it at all. Clearly, this tabloid has no idea what’s really going on with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

