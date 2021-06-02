Gossip Cop

 by Matthew Radulski
Royals

Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Banned From The Palace Forever’

M
Matthew Radulski
10:00 am, June 2, 2021
Prince Harry in a red tuxedo and Meghan Markle in a red dress
(Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle banned from the royal family? One cover story reports that the senior royals all have axes to grind, and hope to punish Prince Harry for doing interviews. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Banned Forever And A Day

According to In Touch, Prince Harry, and Markle can never visit the royal family again. After Prince Harry’s recent interviews with Dax Shepard and Oprah Winfrey, the royal family is reeling, the outlet says in a report titled “Harry & Meghan: Banned From The Palace Forever!” Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William were reportedly left betrayed and dismayed by his revelations. A source says the trio has “secretly banned Harry and Meghan from returning to the royal family. And the queen wants to strip them of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.”

cover of In Touch magazine with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and text saying Kicked Out Of Royal Family!
(In Touch)

Prince Charles is reportedly especially angered. “He believes he’s a good person and has done his best with his boys,” a source says, so Prince Harry’s recent comments have “really gotten under his skin.” Prince Charles called his son to voice his displeasure, which may not be the best political move. A source says, “Harry could destroy Charles’ chances of becoming king.”

Prince William and Prince Harry had been on the same page regarding a statue of Princess Diana, but that plan has been bucked. A source says, “There may be two events for the unveiling,” one with each prince. The story concludes with an insider lamenting how “Harry could have left the royal family without doing this much damage.”

Were The Sussexes Banned?

This is a very long cover story that reads like the greatest hits. All the classic Meghan Markle potshots are there: exploiting their titles, taking Prince Charles for granted, and how it’s of course all Prince Harry’s fault. There isn’t an errant word in this entire story directed at the royal family. That alone exposes the blatant bias of this story.

This hit piece is hardly accurate. Prince Harry cannot buck his father’s chances of becoming King of England, for that position is up to Parliament and not public opinion. Prince Charles and Prince William are only planning one statue unveiling on July 1, so that anecdote is completely made-up. There’s no hard evidence in this story beyond shady sources.

It’s difficult to even figure out the main claim in this story because it’s buried behind so many potshots. Since Prince Harry is coming back to England for the aforementioned Princess Diana statue, he’s obviously not been banned from the royal family (whatever that even means). The issue of his and Markle’s titles was settled long ago when they first left the United Kingdom, and no change is coming. This story is completely false.

Other Royal Myths

This is the same tabloid that claimed to have a hold of Markle’s personal diary, but its supposed contents were laughably absurd. It then claimed Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were pregnant at the same time, but that was never true. We also debunked its story about Markle throwing a lavish birthday party in the middle of the pandemic, for that simply never happened.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not at all what In Touch says they are. Prince Harry is speaking out about his decades-long struggle with his mental health as a way to uplift those with similar struggles. It takes a great deal of courage for him to speak out about something so personal, and In Touch only uses his words as ammunition for a lame story. This is disgraceful.

