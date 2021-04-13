Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Bankrolling Movie About Princess Diana’s Death?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle preparing a film about Princess Diana? One report says the couple is making the project to get revenge on the royal family. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Diana Death Flick is Ultimate Revenge’

According to the National Enquirer, the royal family is afraid that Prince Harry and Markle will bankroll a conspiracy theory-filled film on the death of Princess Diana. A source says, “This film project would be Harry and Meghan’s ultimate revenge — and will destroy the royals.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently hired Ben Browning to head their production company. He owns the rights to Inquest, a script that takes a JFK-like approach to the death of Princess Diana.

A source says that Browning was hired because Prince Harry and Markle “clearly wanted to get their hands on that movie.” The couple knows a film about her death would, according to an insider, “be a money-making blockbuster to release next year on the 25th anniversary of her death.”

Producing this movie after their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview would hurt the royal family. According to an insider, this is exactly what Prince Harry and Markle have in mind, for “they have no loyalty to the Crown or his family and seem hellbent on revenge.” Producing this movie would, as a source says, “raise the race issue again in the most shocking way possible.”

Really Reaching Here

We’ll give the Enquirer an inch of credit with this story: It did a little bit of research. When Prince Harry and Markle hired Ben Browning, everyone thought it had something to do with his string of successful projects. Browning worked on Arrival, Room, and The Big Sick. He produced Promising Young Woman, which is up for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

The tabloid willfully ignores all of these major films on his IMDb and instead focuses on a little-known project he was going to produce in 2013. Nothing came of Inquest, as is the fate of most Hollywood scripts. This rag wants you to believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t hiring Browning for producing a Best Picture nominee, but because he owns one of a thousand scripts on Princess Diana.

The Wrong Reason

If Prince Harry and Markle really wanted to work a Princess Diana flick, then they could become producers on one of many such projects currently in the works. Alternatively, they could shepherd a project from the ground up. The least likely thing they would do is hire a producer to run their entire company because he owns one 2013 script. This is utterly preposterous.

Furthermore, Prince Harry is not a conspiracy theorist. He’s never publicly doubted the official story and has remained critical of the media’s role in her death. Despite the numerous tabloid rumors, there’s also no evidence that he and Markle are working on a Princess Diana-related project, so this story is as false as false gets.

Other Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop already busted the Enquirer back in September for claiming that Prince Harry was working on a Princess Diana movie. Despite knowing it would be laced with conspiracy theories, the tabloid didn’t know if it would be a drama or a documentary. The tabloid also reported that Markle had stolen Princess Diana’s jewelry. That simply never happened.

You shouldn’t believe a word from the magazine that called Markle a bipolar narcissist. Prince Harry and Markle didn’t hired Browning because of some long-forgotten script, so this story is false.

