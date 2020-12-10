Julia Roberts Still 'Wasting Away' Amid Marriage Problems? Celebrities Julia Roberts Still 'Wasting Away' Amid Marriage Problems?
Prince Harry Headed To Rehab, Demi Moore Dating Tom Cruise And More Gossip Stories You Might Have Missed

Demi Moore ‘Dabbled’ In Scientology While Dating Tom Cruise Last Year?

According to a new report in Life & Style, Demi Moore and Tom Cruise briefly dated last year and when they were, Moore was getting interested in joining Scientology. The tabloid reports that the romance was kept “hush-hush” despite the two being friends for more than 20 years. The outlet’s source says, “Demi really liked Tom. She could envision them being together. So when Tom Suggested she take some Scientology classes and read some literature, just dip her feet in, Demi wholeheartedly agreed.” So, where is the relationship today? Find out.

Is Prince Harry Headed To Rehab?

2020 has been an interesting year for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. In January, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family, and a few months later, they put down roots in Southern California. The pair signed a huge deal with Netflix, and last month, Markle bravely revealed that she’d suffered a miscarriage over the summer. Has all this put so much stress on the prince that his friends are begging him to “take a break” and check in to a “health retreat”? Find out what Gossip Cop has to say about the claim.

Jessica Simpson’s Ex-Boyfriends Out To Get Her?

Earlier this year — all the way back in January, before the world went sideways — Jessica Simpson released her memoir, Open Book. Soon after, Life & Style published an article alleging a number of her exes, including John Mayer, Nick Lachey, and Johnny Knoxville were all “furious” with her and out for revenge. So, did they make good on their threats?

