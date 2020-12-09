Prince Harry Headed For Rehab?

A Bait-And-Switch

This tabloid is notorious for its deceptive practice of promising one story and delivering something completely different. The cover of this tabloid, with the caption “rehab shock” beside a grainy photo of Prince Harry in the backseat of a car, wants you to think Prince Harry is getting help for drug addiction. The story itself is about how friends are urging him to go to a health retreat if he can. The tabloid knows exactly what it’s doing, and what it’s doing is wrong.