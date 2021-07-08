Prince Harry Had ‘Secret’ Reunion With Ex-Girlfriend While In The UK?

Did Prince Harry reunite with his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas while in London? That’s the story in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Cressida Bonas Is Prince Harry’s ‘One That Got Away’?

This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports Meghan Markle was nervous about Prince Harry’s return to England for more than just reasons relating to family tension. According to the report, Markle was also uneasy about Harry being so close to his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas. Harry stayed with his cousin Princess Eugenie while back in London, and it wasn’t lost on Markle that Eugenie’s best friend so happens to be Bonas.

An inside source explains to the tabloid, “Cressida is often over at Eugenie’s, a fact which can’t have escaped Meghan’s attention,” adding, “I bet her mind is running wild with the suggestion that Harry and Cressida could meet up at Frogmore without Meghan ever knowing, given she’s all the way back in California.” The source alleges this isn’t the first time Markle has been worried about Harry’s relationship with Bonas.

According to the insider, Harry sought out Bonas while dealing with the stress of his impending wedding to Markle. The source spills, “He vanished for a bit and no one could find him for a couple of hours. Rumour has it he went to see Cressy to get some perspective. He has always valued her opinion — she’s such a cool, calm spirit. It’s probably not something he ever told Meghan about.” The outlet wraps by mentioning Harry felt a “pang” of longing when he heard Bonas had gotten married in 2020.

Prince Harry Longing For ‘What Might Have Been’ With Cressida Bonas?

So, did Harry jump at the opportunity to reunite with Bonas while staying at Frogmore Cottage? We seriously doubt it. First of all, the tabloid only alleges Markle was worried Harry might meet up with Bonas, but that isn’t what the cover said. On the cover of the magazine, the tagline insisted Harry and Bonas had a “secret meeting” and provided a poorly photoshopped image of them walking together. It’s obvious the tabloid was trying to deceive readers from the start.

Then how is anyone to believe one source has knowledge of both Markle’s intimate fears and secret meetings Harry had with Bonas that he never told Markle about. Yeah, we’re not buying it. Either this alleged insider was totally fabricated, or outright lying. And lastly, why would Harry be longing to meet up with Bonas? He and Markle just welcomed their first daughter to the world, a point the tabloid chose to omit entirely, so why exactly would Harry be trying to hook up with his ex? This report is very clearly a work of fiction.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Woman’s Day has proven itself to be beyond disreputable when it comes to the Sussexes. Earlier this year the outlet claimed Harry was becoming a “stay at home dad” so Markle could pursue her political ambitions. Then the tabloid alleged Harry was returning to London to get revenge. And most recently, the magazine reported Markle was worried Harry would leave her after his trip to the UK and was begging him to stay. Clearly, the outlet is no authority on the couple.

