Prince Harry ‘Flees’ To The UK After ‘Secret Split’ From Meghan Markle?

This week, Prince Harry is due in London for the unveiling of his mother’s memorial statue. Last year, one tabloid reported the royal made a previous trip home, leaving wife Meghan Markle behind in the US for good. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story and seeing where the couple is today.

Instagram Post Led To A Trip Home For Prince Harry?

Traveling across the pond in a private jet during a global pandemic. That’s how New Idea claimed Prince Harry escaped back to the UK this time last year. Leaving his wife and then-only child, the prince allegedly made the trip home after seeing that his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, had “shared a candid photograph of the two of them to celebrate Father’s Day,” according to an inside source. The outlet reiterated that this was all just a rumor.

“Harry would have seen the picture and it must have made him think about what he has done and what he is missing,” a royals writer told the tabloid. “All wish Harry was back for good,” but “the fact his wife and child are by all accounts still in LA, this is looking unlikely,” the previous source said.

Sketchy Inconsistencies

As you may have noticed, the publication confirmed that Prince Harry going back to the UK last summer was just a rumor and then went and had an unnamed anonymous insider claim the statement as true. Gossip Cop noticed too and pointed out the contradiction.

The photo used to corroborate this story showed the prince exiting the plane in a heavy jacket in the middle of June. While the UK is typically cooler than California in the Summer, there was no need for him to wear a winter coat and hat. That photo is actually from when Prince Harry arrived in Canada to join his wife after they distanced themselves from the royal family.

The publication not only purposefully misled readers on the weather side of things, but on the Instagram photo side. Yes, Prince William and Prince Charles shared the same photo, however, the senior royal posted it for a different reason: his eldest child’s birthday. In a separate post for father’s day, Prince Charles shared a photo of both sons.

Prince Harry’s Really Missed In The UK

New Idea really wants Prince Harry to return to the UK. They keep writing stories about it, even in the year since this article was published. In November, they claimed Prince William and Prince Harry had a “secret reunion,” with the younger brother trying to make amends with his family. No such trip happened and the photos used were from 2018.

In April, the outlet claimed Prince Harry begged for forgiveness while in the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral, with the hopes of moving back across the pond, which doesn’t seem to have happened. We looked into In March, the outlet reported Prince Charles made the trip across the world to strip Prince Harry and Meghan of their titles. In reality, the next in line to rule England would be coming to D.C. to talk with President Biden about the environment. Nothing about the title claim was true, like most things the magazine publishes.

