Prince Harry Flees To Frogmore Cottage To Get Away From Meghan Markle?

Did Prince Harry leave Meghan Markle in the dust to hightail it back to their Frogmore Cottage home? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Harry Left Meghan Markle And ‘Didn’t Look Back’?

Twelve months ago, the cover of Woman’s Day exclaimed “Harry Leaves Meghan!” The tabloid reported that Prince Harry was leaving Meghan Markle and baby Archie behind to return to the UK in secret. A source had told the tabloid that there was “movement” around Harry and Markle’s Frogmore Cottage home. The insider speculated, “Harry could be in there,” suggesting, “or possibly their staff.” The source then pointed to how the Sussexes “have been very quiet on social media of late,” saying it’s a sign their marriage was in trouble.

The insider went on, saying Markle “has to be blindsided by him leaving like this,” adding, “Their life [in LA] is nothing like Meghan had promised… so far they have been stuck in isolation, have failed to get their non-profit Archewell charity off the ground, and she is yet to score a big acting role to get money coming in.” The source wrapped by explaining, “Sneaking off like this in the middle of a city gripped by a pandemic and racial tensions…is not usually the actions of a happy husband who has so many times sworn to protect his family. Something very serious must be afoot.”

Who’s Living In Frogmore Cottage?

Gossip Cop wasn’t buying it. This entire story was based on suspicion that somebody was at Frogmore Cottage. From that suspicion, the tabloid speculated wildly, inventing a story about Prince Harry leaving Meghan Markle when there was no evidence to support it. Furthermore, there was no mystery to their absence on social media since their official Royal Sussex account was abandoned when they stepped back from their royal duties. There was no story here, and time has only proved that.

It’s obvious now that Harry never left Markle in the States to return to Frogmore Cottage for good. In fact, after Harry and Markle moved out, they opened their London home to Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband and son. It’s possible the suspected “movement” around the cottage was in preparation for the home’s new residents.

And in more recent news, it seems like Prince Harry actually is staying at the cottage right now, but not because he’s abandoning Markle and their children. Harry is in England for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his mother, Princess Diana, and it’s been reported that he’s staying with his cousin while he’s in the UK — much like he did when he flew back home for Prince Philip’s funeral. So, the tabloid may have guessed correctly that Harry would return to Frogmore Cottage if he was in England, but it was wrong that there is any tension in his relationship with Meghan Markle.

The Tabloid On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

We wouldn’t trust anything Woman’s Day has to say about the Sussexes. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Prince Harry was becoming a “stay at home dad” so Markle could get into politics. Then, the outlet alleged Prince Charles had a breakdown over Harry’s recent interviews. And most recently, the publication asserted Harry was returning to the UK to get revenge. Clearly, Woman’s Day has no problem lying about the Sussexes.

