Prince Harry Dropping Mountbatten-Windsor From His Name After Split From Royal Family?

Royal titles and names can be confusing, but Prince Harry may be dropping his surname. At least, that’s what one tabloid reported last year. The young royal was allegedly removing his Mountbatten-Windsor name from titles after moving to America and “splitting with his family.” Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see what name the prince goes by today.

Getting Rid Of Last Name?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle registered their new charity, Women’s Day noticed the Mountbatten-Windsor title was missing from the official paperwork. “There was no sign of the name Mountbatten-Windsor, which descendants of the queen and Prince Philip take. It was a bizarre move, but in Harry’s mind, I guess what’s done is done,” a shady unnamed royal insider told the outlet.

This is where things got complicated. Prince Harry technically doesn’t have a last name, which simply means he didn’t leave it off the charity’s registry to spite his family or otherwise. Now, his full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex. He, like the rest of his family, comes from the House of Windsor, with Windsor being a surname but nobody royal uses it in the same way we commoners use our last names. The same goes for “Mountbatten,” which was his grandfather Prince Philip’s house.

Distancing Himself From His Family?

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet use “Mountbatten-Windsor” as a last name. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is the only other royal to use the last name, but it sounds like it was a group decision among Prince Harry’s family and the firm. As for the rumor the Duke of Sussex plans on splitting from the royal family, his actions speak louder than words.

Prince Harry has since been back to England for his grandfather’s funeral. When Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born earlier this month, he proudly showed off his new bundle of joy to his grandmother via video call. He landed in the UK yesterday for the Princess Diana statue unveiling and ceremony that’s set to take place next month. Sure, he and Markle are not as involved as they once were and don’t hold any official status any longer, but they still are involved in the royal family in some regard.

