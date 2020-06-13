Prince Harry Doing A Tell-All Interview?

Prince Harry is not doing a ‘tell-all- interview, despite one tabloid claiming so. The story is bogus. Gossip Cop can debunk it.
According to the latest Star, the Duke of Sussex is “ready to share his feelings with the world” in a documentary series set to come out in September. An unnamed “insider” tells the tabloid that Prince Harry will make the series, which is “ostensibly” about mental health, “as personal as possible.” The source also says that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William are “none too pleased” with the project. The documentary had been in the works before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down as full-time royals, and “given his impending exit,” Prince Harry allegedly “didn’t seek approval from the palace.”
“The feel he’s pandering to people’s obsession with Diana’s death,” the “insider” continues. “They’re afraid he’ll portray the family in a negative light.” But, the tabloid finishes, the Prince has his wife’s support in his choices. “Meghan’s encouraging him to talk even more about his feelings and Diana in the documentary,” the source says. “If the family disagrees, she figures that’s their problem.”
We’ve got to hand it to them: this claim is a lot less far-fetched than rumors Gossip Cop is used to debunking about the Sussexes, and it’s not even trying to drag Markle’s name through the mud or blame the couple for their choices. Nonetheless, we don’t give out points for lies that are slightly less unbelievable – the story still isn’t true.
First of all, the documentary series, which Prince Harry is collaborating on with Oprah Winfrey, is not a series about the Prince or his mother. The point, as a Kensington Palace spokesperson explained, is to create a more open dialogue about mental health than we currently have. It’s not an opportunity for Prince Harry to talk about his own life. Additionally, Prince Charles is clearly in support of the project, as it will involve Combat Stress, one of his patronages dedicated to helping veterans struggling with mental health. Despite the tabloid’s claims, he’s obviously on board.
Gossip Cop should also note that Winfrey and Prince Harry have been working together on this project since April 2019, but he and Markle stepped down as royals in January of this year. It’s highly unlikely that he saw his exit as “impending” a full nine months before it happened, giving him plenty of time to clear it with the palace. The whole story is full of inaccuracies.
It’s safe to say that Star doesn’t have much insight into the private lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. At the end of last year, the magazine claimed that the Queen had kicked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the royal family for missing Christmas. The couple had spent the past two Christmases with the royal family, but had decided to take 2019 to be with Markle’s family, which apparently the tabloid took as a disgusting show of disrespect towards Her Majesty. However, as Gossip Cop pointed out, Prince William and Kate Middleton will spend holidays with Middleton’s family as well. It really wasn’t a big deal.
More recently, the outlet wrote a cover story about how the Sussexes were “neighbors from hell” in their new Los Angeles community. That article claimed that things had become “total chaos” since they moved in, with the couple closing down stores so they could shop in peace. The story was totally baseless: as the tabloid itself later admitted, the Sussexes hadn’t closed anything down whatsoever. It was just pure, spiteful speculation from an unnamed source.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.