Prince Harry Doing A Tell-All Interview?

It’s safe to say that Star doesn’t have much insight into the private lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. At the end of last year, the magazine claimed that the Queen had kicked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the royal family for missing Christmas. The couple had spent the past two Christmases with the royal family, but had decided to take 2019 to be with Markle’s family, which apparently the tabloid took as a disgusting show of disrespect towards Her Majesty. However, as Gossip Cop pointed out, Prince William and Kate Middleton will spend holidays with Middleton’s family as well. It really wasn’t a big deal.