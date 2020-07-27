Prince Harry Couldn't Get Job At McDonalds?

There are so many aspects of this story that are purely opinion based. One British veteran calling Prince Harry an “idiot” does not actually mean Prince Harry’s an idiot. Besides, it’s incredibly insulting to Prince Harry, who served in the military himself, to claim that he is unemployable. Would Prince Harry ever get a job in fast food is one question; would he be hirable is another; but would he ever need to? That’s really the only question that matters and it’s pretty obvious that’s not a line of work Prince Harry, or likely anyone in his family, will need to turn to.