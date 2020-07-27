Prince Harry Couldn't Get Job At McDonalds?

Is Prince Harry so “useless” he couldn’t get a job at McDonald’s? That’s the unlikely tale peddled by a tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and determined they were suspect to say the least.
Prince Harry is “lucky he was born a rich royal” according to this week’s issue of the Globe, since the Duke of Sussex supposedly “couldn’t get a job flipping burgers at a fast-food joint!” There are a few reasons the outlet uses to support their bizarre thesis. First up are the royal redhead’s finances. The publication insists the Sussexes will likely be stuck with a yearly tab of $12 million to pay for their security alone.
On that note, a “royal author” who said of the prince, “What’s his role? He can’t get a job in a McDonald’s or for an investment bank. What’s he going to do?” This seems to be where the outlet got it’s ridiculous idea that the Duke of Sussex would be unable to get a job at a fast food restaurant.
The article went on to quote a British army vet, whose military mental health charity was supported by Prince Harry, criticized the royal rebel for his “public remarks attacking his homeland and the royal family.” Those comments, by the way, were not an attack, but rather a call to right the wrongs of colonialism. Regardless of how the remarks were described by the outlet, former Color Sgt. Trevor Coult said Prince Harry has “turned into a complete idiot.”
A source for the outlet has the perfect person to blame for this “change” in Prince Harry. The real villain is, of course, Prince Harry’s American bride, Meghan Markle. “Harry’s completely besotted over her and follows her around like a puppy dog,” a supposed royal insider tells the outlet.
“Everything she does — whether it’s buying expensive things, criticizing his family and even leaving the country — he’s followed her lead. He’s completely henpecked and an embarrassment!” In the meantime, stress lines are supposedly forming for the couple, who are in “a financial fix” according to the outlet since Markle “hasn’t yet been able to cash in her royal titles for big-paying roles.” The source concludes, “It appears that Harry’s truly become a fool for love."
It’s entirely likely that every single word of this tale is total nonsense. Some aspects of it have already been debunked by Gossip Cop, like the claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in any sort of financial straits. Then there are the anonymous “insiders” placing all the blame for the so-called “negative” change in Prince Harry on Markle. Markle is possibly the closest things tabloids have to the Boogey Man and often spread vicious rumors about the Duchess of Sussex, many of which have come from the Globe, specifically.
There are so many aspects of this story that are purely opinion based. One British veteran calling Prince Harry an “idiot” does not actually mean Prince Harry’s an idiot. Besides, it’s incredibly insulting to Prince Harry, who served in the military himself, to claim that he is unemployable. Would Prince Harry ever get a job in fast food is one question; would he be hirable is another; but would he ever need to? That’s really the only question that matters and it’s pretty obvious that’s not a line of work Prince Harry, or likely anyone in his family, will need to turn to.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.