Prince Harry Claims Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Is Prince Charles actually Prince Harry’s father? One cover story reveals that Prince Harry has learned a disheartening truth. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Harry’s Final Insult’

The cover story of Woman’s Day has Prince Harry telling Prince Charles, “You’re not my father.” After planning and paying for his son’s wedding, Prince Charles reportedly stopped taking his son’s calls after being constantly asked for money. A source says, “It is rather stunning that Harry cried poor and blamed his dad when he’s grown man with huge trust funds from the late Princess Diana.”

The insider says, “The truth is this runs far deeper than squabbling over money.” Prince Harry actually harbors resentment toward his Prince Charles over the Prince of Wales’ treatment of Princess Diana. A source says, “When Meghan came along, he was forced to relive the trauma.”

The story then quotes surf legend Kelly Slater, who took to Instagram in support of Prince Harry. Slater brought up the issue of parentage, referencing a long-running rumor that Prince Harry is actually the son of James Hewitt. The story concludes with a source saying that Prince Harry “has had it up to here with the paternity narrative and it’s just another reason why he’s distancing himself from his father, who has never come out to deny this awful claim.”

The Rumor About Prince Harry’s Father Is Back

There’s a lot of nonsense in this story. First off, the royal family as a whole paid for the wedding, not Prince Charles. The Prince of Wales wasn’t planning the wedding either. Gossip Cop genuinely never thought we’d have to say this, but Kelly Slater isn’t keen on the inner workings of the royal family. Slater was sending a sarcastic but supportive message toward Prince Harry and decided to throw in a reference to a long-running rumor about the Duke of Sussex’s parentage.

Gossip Cop has debunked this myth loads of times. Hewitt himself said his affair with Princess Diana happened after Prince Harry was born, and he’d have a lot more to gain if he said the opposite. Red hair runs in Princess Diana’s family, so there’s no truth to this ancient rumor.

The cover of this story promises a salacious confrontation between father and son, but the story never says any altercation happened. Instead, it says Prince Harry wishes his father would be a bit more supportive. That’s leagues away from saying “you’re not my father,” so this misleading story is just another tabloid bait-and-switch.

It’s Not Really About Prince Harry’s Money

As for the bit about Prince Harry asking for money incessantly, that’s false too. Prince Harry said his father stopped taking his calls, not over money, but because he was taking matters into his own hands. He told Oprah Winfrey: “It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody; it’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s, because I could see where this is headed.”

Just to review, this story made up a motivation for Prince Charles, then quotes a surfing legend as proof that Prince Charles isn’t really Prince Harry’s father, all while promising a more rousing story than it actually publishes. This is as false as false gets, so Gossip Cop is debunking this story.

Other Bogus Stories

We already busted Woman’s Day for claiming that Meghan Markle wanted a DNA test to find Prince Harry’s real father. That made-up DNA would be worth mentioning now, wouldn’t it? Back in January, this tabloid said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “broke and desperate.” In this story, it pivots to say Prince Harry is actually flush with trust fund money, so consistency is clearly not this magazine’s strong suit.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were leaving the United Kingdom in January 2020, this tabloid was busy claiming Markle was getting a divorce and hiding in Canada. This is obviously not a valid source for royal insight. Prince Charles is Prince Harry’s real father, so this story is just hogwash.

