Prince Harry ‘Blindsided’ By Meghan Markle Getting Arrested?

How did Prince Harry react to Meghan Markle’s arrest? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a cover story about Markle getting busted in California. Let’s look back on that story and see what actually happened.

‘Meghan Busted!’

The cover of New Idea promised “shock arrest pics” from Markle’s arrest. Harry and the royal family were indeed left shocked, the outlet revealed. The story itself said Markle “appeared to hint she would have been willing to join [Black Lives Matter] protestors and risk arrest.” The article then reviewed some statements Markle has made supporting protests.

We still can’t help but dwell on this story just for how brazen it was. The cover was a complete fabrication, as Markle was not arrested. Harry was not “blindsided” because nothing even happened. “Appearing to hint that she would have been willing” is not the same as actually getting arrested. This was a bait-and-switch story promising something far more salacious than the story itself.

What’s Going On With The Sussexes?

If Meghan Markle actually did get arrested, be it for protesting or otherwise, that would be guaranteed front-page news on papers all over the world. She’s scrutinized more than just about any other public figure, so a mugshot would not go unnoticed. Markle’s stayed out of jail in the year since this story, which comes as no surprise.

Harry and Markle have continued to support the Black Lives Matter movement. In a Zoom interview last October, Markle said: “The impetus is from a place of recognizing equality and if you just go back to its ground level, I don’t think there’s anything controversial about it.” She called peaceful protests “a beautiful thing.” Harry added that he “wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems with the UK and also globally” until coming to the United States.

Markle and Harry continue to support social justice. Neither said they would actually go to jail, but it’s clear that they’re standing up for their beliefs.

Other Royal Drama

New Idea loves bait and switch stories, and many of them target Markle and Harry specifically. It promoted a cover story reading It’s All Over,” acting as if a divorce was imminent for the Sussexes. Instead, the article itself said their titles could soon be revoked. It also reported that Harry was forced into hiding over the Oprah Winfrey interview, only to backtrack and say he was voluntarily keeping a low profile.

Most recently, it promised that Queen Elizabeth had met Lilibet Diana in person, only to say she hoped to meet her very soon. These stories all try to dupe folks into buying magazines. They’re misleading and expose this outlet for the trash it really is.​​