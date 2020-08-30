Prince Harry Believes Princess Diana Was Murdered, Planning A $25M 'Revenge' Documentary?

As we approach the 23rd anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, tabloids are pushing out cover stories to capitalize. One such cover story claims that Prince Harry believes his mother was murdered. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to a Star exclusive, which insinuates that it interviewed Prince Harry when it certainly has not, the duke is going to receive millions from nameless Hollywood execs to do a documentary about his mother’s death. A so-called source says that “it’s a great opportunity for Harry to control the narrative.”
The tabloid then delves into conspiracy theories regarding Princess Diana’s death and says Prince Harry “holds a grudge against the Queen and Charles for not doing enough.” The tabloid brushes over the fact that Prince Harry actually already did a documentary with Prince William about their mother in 2017 entitled Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. Instead, the tabloid says this new cash-grab “would be Harry’s way of finally getting revenge.”
The tabloid brings up the Sussexes recent real estate purchase as evidence that he would need money. We’ve debunked stories about this royal couple’s supposed destitution in the past. Suffice to say, financially they are just fine and Prince Harry wouldn’t need to exploit his mother’s death like this tabloid is doing.
This tabloid is exploiting Princess Diana’s memory and the story should not be taken seriously. Prince Harry invoked his mother’s memory when he and Meghan Markle sued the British tabloid press, saying “I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.” This story is just more commoditization.
The title of the cover story, besides a photograph of Prince Harry, reads “they killed my mum.” The cover story, in giant yellow capital letters, reads “My Mother Was MURDERED.” This is not an article that explains who murdered Princess Diana or what Prince Harry believes. It’s a bait and switch that promotes an article about a fake documentary.
In a documentary about his travels in Africa, Prince Harry called his grief over his mother a “wound that festers.” He called the tabloid cameras and flashes “the worst reminder of her life” and seems to have at least partially motivated his decision to pursue American privacy instead of royal duties. This tabloid should be ashamed of using Prince Harry’s grief as a means to sell tabloids.
Prince Harry and Prince William plan on honoring their mother by commissioning a statue at Kensington Palace. In a joint statement, the brothers hope the statue will “reflect on her life and legacy.” Prince Harry honors his mother not just with this statue, but by being a devoted husband and father, and not by trying to dredge up dirt in a petty documentary.
This article on Princess Diana is in poor taste and is just the most recent bogus royal family story from Star. It has claimed Markle would do a sit-down interview on Ellen to air dirty laundry, and later made a similar claim that a Prince Harry tell-all was coming too. Neither of those interviews ever came to be, so clearly the tabloids “insiders” into the Sussexes know nothing at all.
This tabloid also claimed that the queen had kicked the Sussexes out of the royal family for missing Christmas. Prince Harry and Prince William are on the same page about their mother, and Prince Harry is not pursuing another documentary, let alone one fueled by conspiracy and rage.