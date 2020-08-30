Prince Harry Believes Princess Diana Was Murdered, Planning A $25M 'Revenge' Documentary?

This Tabloid Has No Royal Insight

This article on Princess Diana is in poor taste and is just the most recent bogus royal family story from Star. It has claimed Markle would do a sit-down interview on Ellen to air dirty laundry, and later made a similar claim that a Prince Harry tell-all was coming too. Neither of those interviews ever came to be, so clearly the tabloids “insiders” into the Sussexes know nothing at all.