Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Queen For Forgiveness So He Can Return Home?

Is Prince Harry begging Queen Elizabeth for forgiveness? One cover story says the Duke of Sussex is using the funeral of Prince Philip as an occasion to ask for mercy. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘I’m So Sorry Granny’ – Prince Harry

According to New Idea, Prince Harry has been granted a private audience with Queen Elizabeth so he can atone for his recent sins. A source says that he will “beg for her forgiveness for the way he behaved.” Queen Elizabeth reportedly accepted his apology with grace, but a source says she’s “happy to leave untangling the family tensions to Charles and William.”

Prince Harry apparently regrets never making peace with Prince Philip since he got so distracted by his new life in Los Angeles. He’s now, according to a source, “incredibly remorseful” over the fact that Prince Philip didn’t get to spend time with Archie.

This trip to England may become permanent, as insiders say Prince Harry “has confessed that he’s toying with the idea of moving his family back home after his daughter is born, so he can be there for the Queen.” The article ends with a source saying Meghan Markle has “never understood the royals’ attitude to put family above self,” but it’s what Princess Diana would have wanted.

Potshots Aplenty

The last few sentences of this story reveal the article’s true nature. It throws in a meaningless potshot about Meghan Markle not appreciating sacrifice then claims to know what Princess Diana would have wanted. Gossip Cop thinks Prince Harry has a better grip of his mother’s life and attitudes than New Idea does, so it should really stop using her name.

Even if Prince Harry had stayed in England, Prince Philip’s time with Archie would have been severely limited due to COVID-19, so it’s really misleading and crummy of this tabloid to act like this is something the Duke of Sussex ought to regret.

Is Prince Harry Moving BacK?

Prince Harry is expected to fly back to California any day now, so this is completely moot. New Idea says this story is exclusive, which is really telling. No legitimate news outlet reported about Prince Harry pleading for a private audience. This whole story is pure fantasy, as Prince Harry has no plans to uproot his family and move back to England.

This is actually a really popular narrative. Gossip Cop has busted many stories about Prince Harry begging for forgiveness. Last year, the Globe claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were crying their way out the door, while Star reported that they were begging to come back just 54 days after arriving in the United States. For fans of the royal family, this is a wish-fulfillment story, but it has no basis in reality.

Other Bogus Stories

It’s impossible to trust a royal story from New Idea. After all, Meghan Markle is not in hiding, and Prince Harry and Prince William never met in March for “crisis talks” despite its claims otherwise. It also baselessly reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had revealed their new baby’s name, but that simply never happened.

With a track record this bad, Gossip Cop isn’t about to believe this begging story. Prince Harry’s family and career rest in California, so this plan to return to the UK is simply not true.

