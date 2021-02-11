Prince Harry Begging Prince William For Forgiveness?

Tabloids frequently report that Prince Harry is trapped in his marriage to Meghan Markle and would return to the royal family if he could. This week, one outlet says that he’s turning to Prince William and Kate Middleton for help. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, Prince Harry feels “lonely and isolated” after his year in California and “is desperate to return to the UK, without his wife, Duchess Meghan, in tow.” The Duke of Sussex has been “struggling to find his feet among [Markle’s] Hollywood circles. Sources say he misses his British friends, but most of all, his brother.”
Tensions are still high, as “Harry still has a chip on his shoulder about his family and how things were left when he departed.” That being said, “it just won’t do for things to be obviously awkward and frosty between them” in public. Middleton is eager to help Prince Harry, for “she’s been hearing how unhappy Harry is in America.” A source says “she has been encouraging William and Harry to sort out their differences,” but “the brothers… are hot-headed and stubborn, so Harry would be grateful for Kate’s support.”
The cover of this tabloid reads, in giant bold letters, “Harry’s Plea: Help Me Leave Meghan.” The story itself is not about a divorce, but about his plans for a trip to America. This is a classic tabloid bait-and-switch. A supposed source says that “Meghan wants to stay behind in the US,” opening up Prince Harry to “[focus] on mending bridges with his brother.”
Prince Harry is basically just going on a business trip, but he’s not leaving Meghan Markle. As for the dissolved relationship with his brother, Prince William and Prince Harry exchanged Christmas gifts this year, so things aren't nearly as frosty as this tabloid would have you believe. This story is completely bogus.
As for the claim that Prince Harry is trying to reconnect with his family while Markle refuses to fly across the pond, it neglects to mention one very important detail: COVID-19. Were it not for the coronavirus, the Sussexes would have already returned to England. It’s still unclear when the couple will travel, for Archie is still just a 1-year-old child.
Tabloids love to push the narrative that Prince Harry is helpless among Markle’s Hollywood friends. As Gossip Cop has previously pointed out, many of the Sussexes’ high-profile friends knew Prince Harry first. Princess Diana had very famous friends, so Prince Harry knows many people in La La Land.
The only evidence in this deliberately misleading story comes from questionable sources. Woman’s Day is consistently debunked by Gossip Cop over its royal coverage. About a year ago, it claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were getting divorced, which obviously never came to pass.
Last month, it reported that the Sussexes were “broke and desperate,” which was especially perplexing because of their numerous high-profile media deals. Then there are the stories that are just attacks on Markle herself, like when it claimed that she had a meltdown on Archie's birthday and was threatening the royal family with a Princess Diana documentary. This tabloid has no real insight into the royal family and prefers to publish stories bashing the Duchess of Sussex. COVID-19 means all travel plans are still up in the air, and nothing close to a divorce is happening, so this story is bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
