Prince Harry Becoming American Citizen, Risks Losing Title?

This Tabloid Treats Markle Terribly

There is very little meat to this story, as it mostly just insults Markle as a “social climber” who would rather be a “money machine” than a princess. The Sussexes have landed podcast and television deals, and it's not just because of their titles — there are loads of royal family members with fancy titles who do not get a deal with Netflix. This is the same tabloid that cruely said Markle faked her miscarriage as a publicity stunt, so we know it simply hates the couple and has no real insiders with legitimate information.