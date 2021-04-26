Gossip Cop

 by Brianna Morton
 by Griffin Matis
 by Matthew Radulski
News

Prince Harry And Prince William’s ‘Explosive Showdown’ And This Weekend’s Other Celebrity Stories

Griffin Matis
12:12 pm, April 26, 2021
Prince Harry and Prince William at the funeral of Prince Philip
(Mark Large-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While there was plenty of talk about this weekend’s Academy Awards, there was also quite a bit of gossip. Gossip Cop investigated several rumors this week, and not a whole lot of them were pleasant. Here’s what you might have missed from this weekend.

Angelina Jolie in a black dress
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Report Alleges Angelina Jolie Is A ‘Neighbor From Hell’

Life & Style says that Angelina Jolie is one of the worst neighbors in Hollywood thanks to her extremely full home. According to the magazine’s sources, her kids never stop making noise, and the variety of animals the family owns are fouling up the entire neighborhood. Here’s what we found when we looked into the story.

Meghan McCain in a black jacket
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Meghan McCain Calls Whoopi Goldberg ‘Fat And Sloppy’ Over ‘The View’ Feud

Things are heating up on The View, the National Enquirer reports, and Meghan McCain just escalated her growing feud with Whoopi Goldberg. “Differences in opinion aside, they never really liked each other,” an insider reveals. “They have virtually nothing in common, from lifestyle to fashion, and everything they do and say is like fingernails on a chalkboard.” This is what we discovered in our investigation.

Prince Harry in a black shirt
(Bart Lenoir/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Prince Harry Vows Never To Speak To Prince William Again

There’s been plenty of internal strife for the royal family the past few weeks, and it reportedly came to a head during a discussion about Prince Philip’s funeral arrangements. “William and Harry’s pent-up anger and frustrations exploded,” a royal insider explains. “Their showdown was explosive … any hope Philip’s tragic death will end this feud is pie in the sky.” We looked into the royal rumor here.

Kelly Clarkson in a black and white dress
(Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com)

Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Nasty Habits’ Alienating Her From Friends?

According to this report, Kelly Clarkson may have just lost her invite to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s future wedding with her rash of gross behavior and anecdotes. “She’s constantly making potty jokes and seems to get a rise out of shocking people,” a source says. Here’s what we found when we checked in on the star.

Chip and Joanna Gaines on the red carpet
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Chip And Joanna Gaines Expecting A Baby Girl?

Chip and Joanna Gaines are big on family, which is why it wasn’t surprising when In Touch said that the two were welcoming a sixth child into the mix. “Joanna got the best present ever! She and Chip are having another baby,” a source told the magazine, and on Joanna’s birthday, she found out it was a girl. We looked in on the Magnolia masterminds here.

