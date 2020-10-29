Prince Harry And Prince William Go To War

The Miltary Position Has Not Been Settled

As for the Royal Marines position, that post is currently up in the air. Nothing has been said publicly to indicate that Prince William is taking over the position. This story came from, oh would you look at that, the Mail on Sunday which claimed Prince Harry couldn’t hold the position from Los Angeles and had fallen out of touch with the marines. Prince Harry sent a legal warning to the paper over that article, calling it “false and defamatory.” Prince Harry did have to relinquish his military titles back in March, so in all likelihood, he will not keep the position; however, the whole situation is still very much up in the air.