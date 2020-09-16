Prince Harry And Prince William Feuding Over Netflix Deal, Per Report

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced a new production deal with Netflix. This has set off a firestorm in the tabloid press because, well, it’s The Sussexes. The latest tabloid drama surrounds Prince William being angry over a potential film about Princess Diana. Gossip Cop has the details.
A "rocked" Prince William, according to New Idea, is concerned the Sussuxes "are planning on using the platform to release a documentary about his mother" Princess Diana. Citing some ambiguous sources, the tabloid claims "Meghan often said she'd love to do a documentary about Princess Diana's Life," and Prince William is upset that Markle will use "hundreds of millions of Netflix dollars at her disposal to do whatever she wants."
The tabloid says "Harry is powerless to stop her," so the documentary is going straight ahead. The royal family is similarly powerless, as a so-called source says "there's not a lot [Prince William] can do to stop the Sussexes making a documentary about Diana." He plans on making it as difficult as possible though, so "he can injunct them at every turn." The Duke of Cambridge is disappointed in his brother, as the article closes saying "he would have thought Harry had similar qualms" over a documentary about their mother coming from the network behind The Crown.
This is a bit of a bait-and-switch, a New Idea specialty. The conflict in this article is between Prince William and Meghan Markle, but the title asks "is the brothers relationship now beyond repair?" There's very little in the way of drama between brothers in this version of this bogus story.
The Sussexes recently paid the English taxpayers back money that had been used to renovate their British estate. New Idea says in this article "that Frogmore debt was her last formal tie to the family." This is flatly not true, and the tabloid knows it.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still very much a part of the royal family and are President and Vice President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, for which the couple recently promoted in a zoom interview. That zoom interview was later used as fodder in this tabloid's story where a body language expert made a series of baseless assumptions. The tabloid knows for a fact about this charity but chose to ignore it for this documentary story.
The Sussexes have revealed no plans for what content will be made, so the notion of a Princess Diana documentary is purely speculative with no basis in fact. Gossip Cop has already busted a nearly identical story from Star about Prince Harry planning a conspiracy theory-based film. Woman’s Day trashed Markle in their version of this story. It seems every tabloid is taking a crack at this Netflix/Princess Diana story, even though it is not true.
A few weeks ago, to mark the 23rd anniversary of her death, Prince Harry and Prince William issued a rare joint statement about plans to build a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. With the two now oceans away, the brothers are both focusing on their own families, so a joint statement is itself significant. The two princes both worked on the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy as well. If there is one thing Prince William and Prince Harry agree upon it is how to honor their mother’s legacy.
In the last month alone, New Idea has had at least one hurtful and untrue story about the Sussexes every issue. It said Markle was arrested. She wasn't. Then, it claimed she and Prince Harry were splitting up. They aren't.
In another story about the drama between the families, it claimed Markle was traveling to the UK so she could pick a fight with Kate Middleton because Middleton would one day control who baby Archie could wed. These stories pretty much never have any truth to them, as Gossip Cop has proven time and again.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.