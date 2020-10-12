Prince Harry And Prince Andrew Working To Bring Down The Monarchy?

The source goes on to say, “Public pressure is mounting every day for the royal family to be stripped of their titles and abolished! And the blame lies squarely with Harry and Andrew.” The courtier adds, “This would be a devastating end for an institution that has endured for centuries — and a personal heartbreak for Her Majesty, who has ruled for 68 of her 94 years!” While there have long been claims that the royal family should be abolished by some Britons, Queen Elizabeth is as popular as ever, and Prince William is also very popular. There is no reason to believe that Prince Andrew's legal situation or Prince Harry's split from the family have affected the future of the crown.