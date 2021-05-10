Prince Harry And Oprah Winfrey’s Show On Mental Health Has A Premiere Date And Some Pretty Big Stars Appearing On It

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have had the show in the works for almost two years now, starting well before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior members of the British royal family. Now, the Apple+ show has a premiere and a slew of big stars participating.

The show, titled The Me You Can’t See, will premiere on the streaming service on May 21. Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex serve as executive producers and co-creators and promise the show will examine mental health from all aspects, with experts weighing in on the challenges many people face.

According to an announcement on Oprah Winfrey’s Instagram, the series will feature “stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and hopefully sparks a global conversation.” To help to tell those stories, The Me You Can’t See will also feature profiles of some of the biggest stars from music, Hollywood, and sports.

Lady Gaga and Glenn Close headline the list of participants. NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway will also tell their stories, as well as Olympic boxer Ginny Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.

The show is the latest media venture for the Duke of Sussex, who, along with his wife Meghan Markle, have announced projects with Netflix and Spotify this year. Prince Harry has long championed mental health, opening up in the past about his struggles with losing his mother Princess Diana and dealing with PTSD from his time as a helicopter pilot in the British army, serving on the front lines in Afghanistan.

