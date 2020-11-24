Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s ‘Worst Fight Ever!’

The tabloid calls the Sussexes “social climbers” which is just insane. Prince Harry is literally in the line of succession, there’s really no higher social standing than literally being a member of the royal family. Plus, it tries to act like the move to the US wasn’t as triumphant as the Sussexes had hoped, as if they could control COVID-19. They moved to America to raise Archie as they saw fit, and between buying a new home and securing their future through the Netflix deal, Gossip Cop would say they’ve done pretty well all things considered.