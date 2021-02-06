Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Exit Costing Royal Family $1 Trillion In Back Taxes?

Impossibly High Number

Gossip Cop approached an illogical number, $1 trillion, with logic. That would mean the Sussexes were being held responsible for paying more money than the total wealth of Iceland. It’s an absurd number made even more absurd by the fact that the royal family is only worth about $88 million. There’s just no way to end up with the two owing $1 trillion, so we busted the story.