Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Exit Costing Royal Family $1 Trillion In Back Taxes?

365 days ago, one tabloid made an outlandish claim about the finances of the royal family. As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepared to step back from royal duties, Gossip Cop reviewed a report that claimed they owed $1 trillion in back taxes. Let’s look back on that story and see how everything worked out.
The cover of the National Enquirer claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit would expose the “royals money secrets.” The Sussexes were “funneling blockbuster financial information to their top advisors” after learning they would owe “$1 trillion” in back taxes thanks to “dirty dealings by the queen.” A supposed “Buckingham Palace aid” said, “Common citizens and members of Parliament are fed up with the Windsors and their spoiled behavior - and believe it's high time the royal family paid their full freight."
Gossip Cop approached an illogical number, $1 trillion, with logic. That would mean the Sussexes were being held responsible for paying more money than the total wealth of Iceland. It’s an absurd number made even more absurd by the fact that the royal family is only worth about $88 million. There’s just no way to end up with the two owing $1 trillion, so we busted the story.
Since owing $1 trillion would financially ruin even the richest people on Earth, obviously, this story never happened. Markle and Prince Harry did end up paying back about $3.2 million for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which had been a major sticking point with the British public. That’s about .0003% of what the Enquirer claimed they would pay, which just shows what an astronomical inane figure $1 trillion was.
Gossip Cop has busted loads of stories about the Sussexes finances. Not long after this story came out, the same tabloid claimed Markle was demanding a $90 million payout in exchange for not doing a tell-all interview, while Woman’s Day claimed Markle stole $35 million. It’s as if these figures are pulled out of thin air, as none of these stories are remotely accurate.
The Enquirer is one of the last places you should visit for reliable stories about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. At various times it’s called Markle a “monster” and the “diva duchess” who demanded her husband get a job to fund her lifestyle. Its hatred of Markle is transparent, and with numerous stories saying Queen Elizabeth is dying, clearly, it has no legitimate insight whatsoever.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Jeopardy’s Controversial Guest Host Has Contestants Furious
Gwen Stefani Jealous Because Blake Shelton's Giving Kelly Clarkson All His 'Attention'?
What Happened To Frank On American Pickers? The Real Reason Why He Lost All That Weight
Kathie Lee Gifford Joining 'The View'?