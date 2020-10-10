Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Use Secret Royal Footage In Tell-All Documentary?

Keep An Eye On Archie

Should the secret footage be made public, the tabloid says we should watch for two things. First, for the queen to promptly “strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all their titles,” and to check if baby Archie is in the footage. The Sussexes have been very protective of Archie, but it could’ve been to simply increase the cost of this footage. The article ends by saying “if Archie were to appear, it would seem as if they had planned this all along and used him as currency” to make the footage more expensive.