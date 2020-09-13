Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Still Collect Allowance From Prince Charles According To New Report

Plus, there is no evidence that taxpayer money is still going to the couple. The Sussexes recently paid the British taxpayers back over $3 million for a renovation to Frogmore Cottage. If the couple can pay back that debt, then they can certainly afford to pay for their own home. Finally, and most importantly, it was reported last week by the Daily Mail that they would no longer receive financial assistance from Prince Charles. The story was poorly timed, and flat out false. Sadly, poor reporting like this is standard for the tabloid.