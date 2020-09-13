Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Still Collect Allowance From Prince Charles According To New Report

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from the royal family, there was a lot of speculation on how they would make money. One tabloid reports that Prince Charles is funding their new lifestyle with a $360,000 yearly allowance. Gossip Cop has looked into this report, and here’s what we found.
The_ Globe_ reports “Prince Charles is still paying his royal brat and his high maintenance wife” thousands of dollars a week. The Prince of Wales still has a soft spot for his son, even though he and Markle have only “outraged the royal family with their spoiled antics and flight to America.” Prince Charles “made it clear the door is always open” should his prodigal son want to return home.
The Sussexes “badly need the dough after purchasing a new mansion,” the tabloid reports. Markle has failed to get work as an actress and the couple has failed to make any money. The couple planned on “cashing in on their titles and celebrity,” but the coronavirus pandemic has made that all but impossible.
Surprisingly, the tabloid says Prince Charles “admires his son for marrying the actress.” Prince Charles followed his heart when he left Princess Diana to “wed his mistress, Camilla, whom he loved.” The article concludes by saying “even though Meghan’s behavior has seemingly destroyed Harry’s life, Charles is sticking by his runaway son.”
It’s difficult to take this report seriously when it’s contempt for Markle oozes in every sentence. It says she has “destroyed Harry’s life” and calls her a spoiled failure. This is nothing new from the tabloid media, but it’s rare you see the hatred this blatant.
In any case, this story is not true. Markle and Prince Harry recently inked an elaborate deal with Netflix which should bring quite a bit of money in. Add in the millions Markle made from Suits, as well as Prince Harry’s sizable fortune of his own, and the Sussuxes do not need to collect thousands from Prince Charles.
Plus, there is no evidence that taxpayer money is still going to the couple. The Sussexes recently paid the British taxpayers back over $3 million for a renovation to Frogmore Cottage. If the couple can pay back that debt, then they can certainly afford to pay for their own home. Finally, and most importantly, it was reported last week by the Daily Mail that they would no longer receive financial assistance from Prince Charles. The story was poorly timed, and flat out false. Sadly, poor reporting like this is standard for the tabloid.
The relationship described here between Prince Charles and his son is radically different from a Globe story just a few weeks ago when Prince Harry was allegedly trying to exhume his mother’s corpse. Prince Charles was angry enough then to cut Prince Harry off entirely, but there’s no mention of that conflict here. Wouldn’t that be mentioned if it were true?
Gossip Cop has busted very similar stories from this tabloid about the Sussexes’ finances. It claimed that Prince Harry was unable to get a job. A week later, it called Markle a spoiled diva again in its story about her $54000 haircuts. Every issue there’s another story about how the Sussexes are either broke or spending too much money. These stories were false then, and little has changed. Stay tuned to Gossip Cop for the next bogus story about the royal family’s money.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.